King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham, Norfolk, England. Photo / PA

The King waved to onlookers as he walked to church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Sunday local time – his first public sighting since he was discharged from hospital.

Charles, 75, appeared in good spirits as he made the short walk to St Mary Magdalene Church, accompanied by the Queen.

He has been recuperating at his Norfolk home in England since last Wednesday, when he returned by helicopter from London.

He had been discharged from the London Clinic two days earlier after a three-night stay as he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Queen, 76, who carried out four official engagements over four days last week, told well-wishers Charles was “recovering well” and was “getting on” and “doing his best”.

King Charles with Queen Camilla leaves the London Clinic. Photo / WireImage file

Both the King and Queen wrapped up against the February chill, Charles in a favourite brown overcoat and carrying an umbrella, and Camilla in a large brown hat and long boots. The couple were accompanied by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.

The King is not expected to return to public duties for several weeks as he recuperates. However, he will plough on with much of his office-based work, including the daily sifting through his red boxes of government papers, from home.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, who was last seen in public at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, is continuing her recovery from abdominal surgery at home in Windsor.

Prince William, who cleared his own diary to care for his wife and their three children, may return to official duties in the coming week or so.