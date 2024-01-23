US President Joe Biden and Britain's King Charles III during a climate engagement at Windsor Castle in July. Photo / AP

The King has no intention of “slowing down” and is keen to get back to his usual pace of work following a minor operation, despite the Queen’s attempts to convince him otherwise.

The King will be “back up and running” after a procedure to correct an enlarged prostate, palace sources said, and that a period of enforced rest is only a temporary measure.

Despite the Queen regularly urging him to slow down, he will be “raring to go once he’s had a short period of recuperation”, The Telegraph understands.

Buckingham Palace has cancelled the King’s engagements this week after he was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate a week ago.

The Sun reported “the Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit” — something she has been urging him to do regularly for at least a decade.

Last year, he undertook 516 engagements, as well as state visits to France, Germany and Kenya.

King Charles meets with religious leaders in Mombasa during a state visit to Kenya in November. Photo / AP

A palace source said he would take a couple of weeks off public duties after his operation and was expected to continue to work on his red boxes and correspondence as usual.

“This sort of procedure is a temporary thing, and then he will be back up and running and very keen to pick up his usual pace,” one said.

“His work ethic is well known. He’s going to be raring to go once he’s had a short period of recuperation.”

The Queen was asked about her husband’s wellbeing as she carried out engagements in Swindon on Monday, insisting he was “fine” and thanking those who asked.

The King flew back from Scotland with the Queen on Friday and headed to his Sandringham estate where he spent the weekend.

He shared his diagnosis with the public to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked themselves.

King Charles with French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to France in September. Photo / AP

Last week, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The Princess of Wales remains in hospital at The London Clinic following abdominal surgery.

She is not expected to return to public engagements before Easter, spending up to two weeks in hospital before returning home to her three children to recover.

Her husband has also cancelled his engagements in the immediate future.

On Sunday, Sarah, Duchess of York was confirmed to have been diagnosed with skin cancer.

‘He never, ever stops working’

The Queen has been attempting to convince her husband to slow down for more than a decade.

On his 65th birthday in 2013, she said: “He is not one for chilling.”

“He never, ever stops working,” she said. “He’s exhausting. No matter what the day, he is always working.

“I am hopping up and down and saying, ‘Darling do you think we could have a bit of, you know, peace and quiet, enjoy ourselves together’. But he always has to finish something.”

On his 70th birthday, in an interview with The Telegraph, the Queen was asked whether he would be persuaded to slow down at the landmark birthday.

“You must be joking!” she replied. “There’s no way that he will slow down.”