King Charles has undergone a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate. Photo / AP

King Charles has sparked concerns by extending his hospital stay after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Daily Mail has reported the 75-year-old monarch was only expected to stay at the London Clinic for a total of two nights following his operation. However, doctors have now decided to keep him under supervision for another night.

Speaking to the Sun, a royal source said: “It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue”.

The source said that while the extra night is “entirely precautionary”, it may result in “some unease” among the public and the Royal family.

Queen Camilla leaves the London Clinic in central London where King Charles is being treated for an enlarged prostate, in London at the weekend. Photo / AP

“It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice,” the source said, adding “but knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork”.

The Palace is yet to release a statement on the King’s current status.

Princess Kate is also understood to still be under care at the clinic after she underwent “abdominal surgery” this month. The Sun reported the mother-of-three could be released as early as tomorrow, however, it’s unlikely she will return to royal duties and public engagements until after Easter, as per a statement from her office.

Both King Charles and Princess Kate are recovering at the London Clinic. Photos / Getty Images, AP

It comes after Queen Camilla was spotted visiting the King three times yesterday according to the Sun with one of her visits seeing her join him for one hour at 6pm.

Camilla was seen entering a back entrance of the London Clinic in central London where she visited Charles on Friday and Saturday local time with the visits seeing her by his bedside for at least three hours each day.

It’s been reported she told people inside the London Clinic following Charles’ surgery that the King was “doing well”.

Charles is understood to have visited his daughter-in-law in the hospital during his stay.

Prince William and the couple’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 have also been spotted visiting Kate in hospital as she continues her recovery.

The nature of the Princess’ abdominal surgery has been kept private in order to “maintain as much normality” for her children. Charles wanted to be transparent in hopes of inspiring other men to consult their doctors about his benign condition, according to the Palace’s statement.