This recipe for cheeseburger sliders offers a budget-friendly alternative to takeaways. Photo / LeeAnn Yare

In 2024, it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, a Herald series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious, but budget friendly and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

LeeAnn Yare wears many hats in life — pilot, interiors expert, foodie, author, and mum to two sports-mad young men with what seems like insatiable stomachs.

She shares everyday recipes and food swaps on Instagram, showing her followers how to get creative in the kitchen using anything and everything found in the pantry.

Today, Yare shares her recipe for delectable cheeseburger sliders, offering a budget-friendly alternative to McDonald’s (12 cheeseburgers would cost about $35 these days). You can make these ahead of time and pop in the fridge, so they’re easy to throw straight into the oven after a sports game.

LeeAnn often makes them with pulled pork instead of patties and says leftover meatballs, too, are great.

Cheeseburger sliders

Ingredients

12-pack slider rolls — $4

Burger patties — $27.30 (bought the Leader brand 42-pack, but used 12 total for this recipe)

Cheese $7 — (500g)

Onion jam $5 — (100g)

Burger sauce $3 — (100ml)

BBQ sauce — $2.50

Bag of slaw — $4.50

Cost: About $13.50, split among 4 people

Method

Grab your pack of sliders and slice them through the middle. Place the bottoms on an oven tray sprayed with cooking oil to warm up and toast.

Once they are toasted, spread the bottoms with onion jam or whatever you prefer.

Add cheese slices or grated cheese and top with the patties.

Add your preferred BBQ and burger sauce, add more cheese slices if you want at this stage.

With your slider lid, cover them in tin foil and add to your oven at 180C for 25 minutes so they are piping hot in the middle when you take them out.

Brush the hot slider tops with garlic and herb butter to finish if you like. Add some slaw to the sliders and serve hot.

Serves 4