A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales Video / The Prince and Princess of Wales

Today, Kate Middleton announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer in a personal video message.

The Princess of Wales is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy and has said she is focused on making a “full recovery” but has reassured the world “I am going to be OK”.

The cancer was discovered during tests after the royal’s abdominal surgery on January 16, and she started chemotherapy treatment at the end of February.

Since then, she and her husband the Prince of Wales have been putting their time into processing the news with their three young kids in private.

Fans of the beloved royal flooded the comments of the video with well wishes, with one writing: “Her Royal Highness, what a great example of true nobility, courage and strength. May God bless you and your precious family.”

Others weighed in on the rampant conspiracy theories that have plagued the royal family during Kate’s absence from public life: “I’m so sorry people don’t know how to be kind and respectful of people’s privacy anymore. I wish you a quick and full recovery.”

Britain's Prince William and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade in London, England on November 21 last year. Photo / AP

Various public figures from around the world have also released statements after the Princess of Wales’ diagnosis.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon shared a statement, saying the country’s thoughts are with the Princess of Wales following the news of her cancer diagnosis, adding: “I know Kiwis across the world will be wishing her well in her recovery.”

US President Joe Biden is “incredibly sad to hear of the news” of Kate’s cancer diagnosis, his official spokeswoman said.

“We just heard, obviously, all of us just heard the terrible news,” said Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House’s daily press briefing.

“I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time, so I’m not going to go further than that,” Jean-Pierre went on.

“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this time”, Rishi Sunak shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The royal has the “love and support of the whole country”, the UK Prime Minister Sunak added.

He also praised her “tremendous bravery” after she announced she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Former PM Boris Johnson wrote on X: “Wishing Catherine, The Princess of Wales all possible strength and sending good wishes to her and her family for a full and rapid recovery.”

French president Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte wished Princess Kate a full recovery, saying her “strength and resilience” inspires us all.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, says his thoughts are with the Princess, her children and the Royal Family.

”On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery,” he said.

Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, posted a sweet picture and message on his Instagram in the wake of his sister’s announcement.

Alongside an old photograph of himself and the royal, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

King Charles shared that he was “so proud” of the Princess of Wales for sharing her cancer diagnosis

Both the King and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”, he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, released a short statement, saying: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Several A-lister celebrities have shared their adoration of the Princess following her diagnosis.

Chicago actress Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a picture of the royal on her Instagram, with the caption: “Wales and the World is with you.

“HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always.”

News of Kate’s cancer announcement resonated with actress Olivia Munn, who recently disclosed her own diagnosis of breast cancer.

Munn commented on the Princess of Wales’ video, “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best.”

Load more







