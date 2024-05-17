What can you grow in your kitchen?

Basil is a good choice for the kitchen windowsill. Photo / Getty Images

Basil is a good choice for the kitchen windowsill. Photo / Getty Images

From the easiest plants to space-saving tips, growing herbs and microgreens is simpler than you think.

Growing edible plants in your kitchen is a rewarding and sustainable way to add freshness to your cooking and can save a pretty penny if you get it right.

What are the easiest plants to grow in your kitchen?

Basil: Easy to grow and great for Italian dishes.

Mint: Thrives in small pots and perfect for teas and desserts.

Parsley: Requires minimal care and adds flavour to various dishes.

Microgreens: Radish, mustard, and lettuce microgreens are quick to grow and can be harvested within a few weeks.

Spring onions: Regrow them from scraps. Place the roots in water and watch them sprout.

How much space do they need?

Herbs: Small pots or containers (10-15cm in diameter) placed on a sunny windowsill. Or if you have insufficient light, consider investing in a grow light. Grow lights are artificial lighting systems designed to mimic natural sunlight and provide plants with the light spectrum necessary for photosynthesis and healthy growth. They are commonly used in indoor gardening.

Microgreens: Shallow trays or containers with good drainage, ideally placed under grow lights or in a sunny spot.

Spring onions: Can be regrown in a glass of water on your kitchen counter. Here’s how:

Choose spring onions that have roots attached. The roots should be firm and healthy-looking. Use the green tops of the scallions for cooking. Leave about an inch or two of the white part with the roots intact.

Fill a glass or jar with enough water to cover the roots of the spring onions. Submerge the white root part of the spring onion into the water. Ensure that the roots are fully immersed.

Place the glass or jar in a sunny location, like a windowsill that receives direct sunlight for a few hours each day.

Every few days, change the water to keep it fresh and prevent bacterial growth. Rinse the roots gently under tap water before refilling the glass. Within a few days, you should start to see new green shoots emerging from the tops of the spring onions.

As the green shoots grow taller, you can continue using them in your cooking. Simply cut off the amount you need, leaving the roots in the water to continue regrowing.

You then have the option to transplant, if desired, for a longer-term harvest. Wait until the roots have developed a good amount of new growth then transfer the spring onions to a small pot filled with potting soil. Bury the roots in the soil and water gently. Place the pot in a sunny location and continue to water regularly.

Tips: Trim the green tops as needed for cooking, but avoid cutting too much of the green growth at once. Allow the plant to continue growing from the roots. Check the roots occasionally for any signs of rot or decay. Trim off any unhealthy parts to keep the plant healthy.

How to get the best of your plants

Most kitchen plants need at least 4-6 hours of sunlight per day. Use grow lights for consistent light indoors.

Avoid overwatering; most herbs prefer slightly dry soil between waterings.

Microgreens need moist but not waterlogged soil.

Use a diluted liquid fertiliser every 2-4 weeks to keep plants healthy.

Regularly trim herbs to encourage bushy growth and prevent flowering.

Rotate pots regularly to ensure even growth. This just means to turn your plants, as some may have a natural tendency to grow more vigorously on one side than the other. Rotating the pot ensures that all parts of the plant receive equal access to light and air, encouraging symmetrical and healthy growth. Rotate every few days by 90-180 degrees.

Keep an eye out for pests like aphids or spider mites; gently wipe leaves with a damp cloth if needed.

Here’s what you can do with your homegrown produce

Fresh herb pesto (see recipes below).

Harvest microgreens and toss them with your favourite salad ingredients for a nutrient-packed meal.

Use freshly grown spring onions to make crispy and flavourful pancakes (see recipe below).

Use herbs like mint and basil to flavour water or create soothing herbal teas – see our story on tisanes here.

Sprinkle freshly chopped herbs on soups, omelettes or pasta dishes.

Recipes

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Chinese-inspired pancakes with garlic chives and mushrooms recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens�

Mint pesto recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lentil salad with prosicutto and plums with microgreens recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens

Hemp and basil pesto recipe

*** ADD: Author Bio