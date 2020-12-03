Food & Drink

Hemp & Basil Pesto Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve this easy pesto with a host of savoury meals or snacks. Photo / Babiche Martens

A jar of pesto is one of the most delightful — and useful — gifts to receive during the festive season. Add a generous dollop to a cheese platter, use it to top crispy crostini or toss through spaghetti for a quick-smart dinner.

HEMP AND BASIL PESTO

Makes 1 ½ cups

2 cups basil leaves

1 clove garlic

1 cup grated parmesan

1/3 cup hemp seeds

½ cup roasted pine nuts

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup olive oil
  1. Into a kitchen processor place the basil, garlic, parmesan, hemp seeds, pine nuts, lemon juice and olive oil. Blitz until well combined. Scrape down the sides to get every last bit.
  2. Store in small jars ready to gift.

