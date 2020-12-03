A jar of pesto is one of the most delightful — and useful — gifts to receive during the festive season. Add a generous dollop to a cheese platter, use it to top crispy crostini or toss through spaghetti for a quick-smart dinner.
HEMP AND BASIL PESTO
Makes 1 ½ cups
2 cups basil leaves 1 clove garlic 1 cup grated parmesan 1/3 cup hemp seeds ½ cup roasted pine nuts 2 Tbsp lemon juice ½ cup olive oil
- Into a kitchen processor place the basil, garlic, parmesan, hemp seeds, pine nuts, lemon juice and olive oil. Blitz until well combined. Scrape down the sides to get every last bit.
- Store in small jars ready to gift.