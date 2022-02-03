Chinese-inspired pancakes with garlic chives and mushrooms

These little pancakes can be ready in minutes. No waiting around, just whisk together, cook and eat. Here I’ve made them with garlic chives (available from supermarkets) and mushrooms. A squeeze of lemon and you’re done. I have been known to add a fried egg to finish them off. Or, make mini versions and top with a little smoked fish as a nibble to serve with drinks.
Pancakes
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1
|Egg
|1 ½ cups
|Water
|2 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|6
|Spring onions, finely sliced (Main)
|1 drizzle
|Oil, for cooking
Topping
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|1 bunch
|Garlic chives (Main)
|150 g
|Wild mushrooms, mixed types (Main)
|½
|Lemons, juice only
Directions
- To make the pancakes, in a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt, egg, water and sesame oil until smooth. Fold through the spring onions.
- Heat a teaspoon of oil in a frying pan. Add about ½ cup of mixture and swirl around to make a circle. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes until just bubbling then flip for 2 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remainder of the mixture.
- For the topping heat the oils in the same frying pan. Add the garlic chives, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the mushroom, cooking through. Squeeze in the lemon juice, season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.