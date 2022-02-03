Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Chinese-inspired pancakes with garlic chives and mushrooms

for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

These little pancakes can be ready in minutes. No waiting around, just whisk together, cook and eat. Here I’ve made them with garlic chives (available from supermarkets) and mushrooms. A squeeze of lemon and you’re done. I have been known to add a fried egg to finish them off. Or, make mini versions and top with a little smoked fish as a nibble to serve with drinks.

Pancakes

2 cupsPlain flour
1 tspBaking powder
½ tspSalt
1Egg
1 ½ cupsWater
2 TbspSesame oil
6Spring onions, finely sliced (Main)
1 drizzleOil, for cooking

Topping

1 TbspOlive oil
1 tspSesame oil
1 bunchGarlic chives (Main)
150 gWild mushrooms, mixed types (Main)
½ Lemons, juice only

Directions

  1. To make the pancakes, in a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt, egg, water and sesame oil until smooth. Fold through the spring onions.
  2. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a frying pan. Add about ½ cup of mixture and swirl around to make a circle. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes until just bubbling then flip for 2 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remainder of the mixture.
  3. For the topping heat the oils in the same frying pan. Add the garlic chives, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the mushroom, cooking through. Squeeze in the lemon juice, season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.

More of Angela's Asian-style vegetarian side dishes

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Recipes supplied by