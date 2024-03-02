Tisanes: A refreshing alternative to coffee and traditional tea

Serving your tisane in glass servingware showcases the ingredients. Photo / Getty Images

Hot or cold, homemade herbal, floral and spice-infused water is a delicious alternative to the usual tea and coffee offerings. Here’s how to make it your own.

Tisanes, also knownn as herbal tea, is an infusion or decoction of herbs, barks, spices, or flowers of a plant, which can be drunk hot or cold. They’re a bit of a revelation to make at home, as you can use loads of ingredients you already have in your kitchen. By steeping these ingredients in hot water, you unlock their aromatic oils, creating a soothing beverage that is not only a tasty and satisfying alternative to tea and coffee but also ensures you stay hydrated. This guide will walk you through the process of making homemade tisanes, from selecting ingredients to exploring flavourful combinations and brewing techniques.

Embrace fresh ingredients: The foundation of a great tisane lies in fresh, vibrant ingredients. Opt for herbs, flowers, and spices that are at their peak of freshness to maximise flavour and aroma. Rinse several branches of fresh herbs under cold water to remove any impurities before use. For flowers, gently shake off any excess dirt. Keep in mind that using fresh ingredients ensures the best expression of essential oils, enhancing the overall quality of your tisane.

Sage makes for a comforting savoury tisane. Photo / Getty Images

Experiment with flavour combinations: One of the joys of crafting homemade tisanes is the opportunity to experiment with unique flavour pairings. Blend fresh herbs with spices to create a symphony of taste sensations. Consider combinations like rose petals with cinnamon for a balance of floral and warming notes, or lemon verbena with fennel seed for a refreshing twist. Don’t be afraid to get creative and personalise your tisanes to suit your palate and mood.

Brewing methods and tips: To brew a tisane, simply place your chosen ingredients in a teapot or saucepan and pour boiling water over them. Allow the tisane to steep for several minutes, adjusting the steeping time based on your preference for strength. Generally, 5-10 minutes is a good guideline. Remember not to brew tisanes in the same vessel as caffeinated teas, as the tannins from the tea can affect the taste. Use heatproof glasses for serving to showcase the beautiful colours of your tisanes.

Serving and storage: Serve your freshly brewed tisane hot for a comforting beverage, or let it cool and serve over ice for a refreshing iced tea option. You can brew in cold water too — but you will need to let it sit for several hours or overnight to draw out flavour. Enjoy combinations like sage and blackberry, or mint, cucumber and lime for a revitalising beverage on warm days. Leftover tisane can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.

Lavender is a strong flavour, so if using, go lightly. Photo / Getty Images





Combos we love

Wild fennel and lemon zest

Mint with orange blossom or orange zest and honey

Rose petals (fresh or dried) and cinnamon bark

Lemongrass, ginger and lime

Rosemary, honey and fresh or frozen blackberries

Mint, lemon, fresh ginger, coriander seeds and peppercorns

Sage, rosemary, fresh or frozen blackberries and lemon

Fresh or dried lavender buds with berries or mint leaves

Sage, honey and orange

Don't forget your spices - they enliven and bring added flavour to a home-made tisane. Photo / Getty Images



