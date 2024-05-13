Correct storage becomes paramount to make your fruit and veg go further. Photo / Maggie Wicks

Keep in mind what fruit and veg will last longest on your next shopping trip.

In our quest for healthier eating, reducing food waste and saving money, understanding which fruits and vegetables have the longest shelf life - and how to extend it - is essential.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the fruits and vegetables that excel in longevity, along with tips on how to preserve them effectively.

Long-lasting fruits

Apples: Known for their resilience, apples can last several weeks when stored properly. Keep them in the crisper drawer of your fridge or in a cool, dark place.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, limes and other citrus fruit can last for several weeks when refrigerated. Ensure they are stored loose or in a breathable bag.

Pears: These can stay fresh for a few weeks when refrigerated. Check them regularly for ripeness.

Grapes: If you store these in a perforated bag or container in the fridge, they can last up to a couple of weeks.

Note: While refrigeration helps extend the shelf life of fruits like apples, citrus fruits, pears and grapes by slowing down the ripening process and inhibiting microbial growth, it can affect their texture and flavour to some extent. For example, chilling can cause apples to become mealy, citrus fruits to lose some of their juiciness and pears to become overly soft. However, the impact on flavour is generally minimal, and many people still find refrigerated fruits perfectly palatable.

To mitigate any adverse effects, it’s essential to store fruits properly in the fridge: keep them in the crisper drawer or a separate compartment where the temperature and humidity are controlled. Additionally, allowing fruits to come to room temperature before consuming them can help restore some of their natural flavour and texture. Overall, while refrigeration may slightly alter the texture of certain fruits, it remains an effective method for prolonging their freshness and preventing spoilage.

Tips for extending fruit shelf life

Refrigerate correctly: Most fruits benefit from refrigeration to slow down ripening. However, some fruits like bananas should be kept at room temperature until ripe.

Avoid moisture: Excess moisture can cause fruits to spoil quickly. Keep them dry and store them in ventilated containers or bags.

Inspect regularly: Check stored fruits frequently and remove any spoiling pieces promptly to prevent the spread of mould.

Long-lasting vegetables

Carrots: These can last for several weeks when stored in a cool, dark place or in the crisper drawer of the fridge.

Cabbage: Cabbage stays fresh for weeks when kept in the fridge. Wrap it in plastic to maintain moisture.

Potatoes: Store potatoes in a cool, dark place. Avoid refrigeration, as it can cause them to become sweet and change texture.

Winter squash: Some varieties (such as butternut) can last for a month or more when stored in a cool, dry place.

Onions: These can keep for several weeks when stored in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area.

Tips for extending vegetable shelf life

Proper storage: Most vegetables prefer cool, dry, and dark storage conditions. Keep them in the crisper drawer or a ventilated container.

Avoid washing before storage: Moisture accelerates spoilage. Wash vegetables just before use rather than before storage.

Use breathable containers: Store vegetables in breathable bags or containers to maintain airflow.

Extra tips

Get the most out of your onions and garlic

Keep onions and garlic in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area. Avoid storing them in plastic bags or sealed containers that trap moisture. Store onions and garlic separately from each other and from other fruits and vegetables. They can release gases that can accelerate spoilage in other produce. Store onions and garlic at room temperature. Refrigeration can cause them to become soft and mouldy. Use mesh bags, wire baskets, or open containers that allow for airflow around the onions and garlic. Inspect onions and garlic periodically for any signs of sprouting or softening. Remove any sprouting bulbs promptly to prevent further growth.

Keep those carrots crisp

Trim off the green tops of carrots before storage. The tops draw moisture away from the roots, causing them to become soft. Store carrots in the vegetable crisper drawer of your fridge. Place them in a perforated plastic bag or a container with a damp paper towel to maintain moisture. Ensure that carrots are not stored in a wet or humid environment. Excess moisture can lead to rotting. Regularly check stored carrots for any signs of softening or decay. Use older carrots first and rotate the stock to ensure freshness.

Make those potatoes go the distance

Store potatoes in a cool (but not cold), dark and well-ventilated place. A pantry or cellar is ideal. Avoid areas that are too warm or receive direct sunlight. Potatoes need airflow to prevent sprouting. Store them in a breathable container such as a paper bag, mesh bag, or wooden crate. Keep potatoes dry and away from moisture. Exposure to light can cause potatoes to turn green and develop a bitter taste. Inspect potatoes periodically for signs of sprouting. Remove any sprouting potatoes and use them promptly.

