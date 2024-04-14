Olive oil shortage: What are the alternatives?

Avocado oil is probably the closest alternative to olive oil, with a subtle buttery taste but no bitterness. Photo / Supplied

Avocado oil is probably the closest alternative to olive oil, with a subtle buttery taste but no bitterness. Photo / Supplied

With the news out that olive oil stocks around the globe are in short supply (and prices increasing) we thought it was time to turn our attention to other oils – which ones are good for you? What are they best used for? How do they affect flavour? And how do you pick a good one?

The first thing to understand about cooking oils is what type of fats they include.

Saturated fats: These fats are typically solid at room temperature and are found in higher amounts in animal products like butter, lard and certain vegetable oils such as coconut oil and palm oil. Saturated fats have been associated with an increased risk of heart disease when consumed in excess.

Monounsaturated fats: These fats are liquid at room temperature but may solidify when refrigerated. They are found in higher amounts in oils such as olive oil, avocado oil and peanut oil. Monounsaturated fats are considered heart-healthy and may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Oleic acid is a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid and is the most abundant fatty acid in olive oil, comprising approximately 55-83 per cent of its total fatty acid composition. Oleic acid is also found in other vegetable oils such as avocado oil, almond oil and macadamia nut oil, albeit in smaller amounts.

Polyunsaturated fats: These fats are also liquid at room temperature and include two main types: Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, while omega-6 fatty acids are found in vegetable oils such as soybean oil, corn oil and sunflower oil. Both types of polyunsaturated fats are essential for overall health, but the balance between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids is important for optimal health.

Trans fats: Trans fats are formed through a process called hydrogenation, which turns liquid oils into solid fats. Trans fats can be found in partially hydrogenated oils and are often used in processed foods to improve texture and shelf life. However, trans fats have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and should be avoided as much as possible.

Coconut oil

Benefits: High in saturated fats, particularly lauric acid, which may have health benefits. Suitable for high-heat cooking. Coconut oil comes in virgin (unrefined) and refined varieties. Virgin coconut oil is extracted from fresh coconut meat using methods like cold-pressing, which preserves more of the coconut’s natural flavour and aroma. Refined coconut oil undergoes processing to remove impurities and may have a more neutral taste. Choose based on your preference for flavour and aroma.

Limitations: Sometimes has a strong coconut flavour, which may not be desirable in all dishes.

Smoke point: Refined coconut oil has a higher smoke point (around 204°C) than unrefined (virgin) coconut oil (around 177°C).

Flavour profile: Intense to mild coconut flavour, depending on the type

How to use: Ideal for baking, frying and sautéing, especially in dishes where coconut flavour is complementary.

Choosing a quality version: Look for coconut oil labelled as pure or 100% coconut oil. Opt for cold-pressed or expeller-pressed varieties for maximum nutritional benefits.

Avocado oil

Benefits: Rich in monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which is associated with heart health. Neutral flavour. High smoke point.

Limitations: Can be more expensive than other oils.

Smoke point: High smoke point (around 271°C).

Flavour profile: Mild, slightly buttery flavour.

How to use: Excellent for frying, grilling, roasting and making salad dressings.

Choosing a quality version: Look for cold-pressed or expeller-pressed avocado oil. Check for certifications such as organic or non-GMO.

Grapeseed oil

Benefits: Contains vitamin E and antioxidants. Neutral flavour. High smoke point.

Limitations: Can be more expensive than other oils. Some varieties may be highly processed.

Smoke point: High smoke point (around 216°C).

Flavour profile: Light, neutral flavour.

How to use: Suitable for frying, sautéing, and baking.

Choosing a quality version: Look for cold-pressed or expeller-pressed grapeseed oil. Choose oils in dark glass bottles to protect from light.

Sunflower oil

Benefits: Contains vitamin E and low in saturated fats. Mild flavour. High smoke point.

Limitations: High-oleic sunflower oil is more stable for cooking than regular sunflower oil.

Smoke point: High smoke point (around 227°C).

Flavour profile: Neutral flavour.

How to use: Versatile oil suitable for frying, baking and sautéing.

Choosing a quality version: Opt for cold-pressed or expeller-pressed sunflower oil. Check for certifications such as organic or non-GMO.

Rapeseed or canola oil

Benefits: Low in saturated fat, high in monounsaturated fats. Neutral flavour. High smoke point.

Limitations: Contains relatively high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. Some concerns about processing methods and GMO content.

Smoke point: High smoke point (around 204°C).

Flavour profile: Neutral flavour.

How to use: Suitable for frying, baking, sautéing and salad dressings.

Choosing a quality version: Look for canola oil labelled as pure or 100 per cent canola/rapeseed oil. Opt for cold-pressed or expeller-pressed varieties. Check for certifications such as non-GMO.

Rice bran oil

Benefits: Low in saturated fat and high in monounsaturated fats. Contains vitamin E, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds.

Limitations: Some concerns about the extraction and refining process, which may involve chemical solvents.

Smoke point: Rice bran oil has a high smoke point, typically around 450°F (232°C), making it ideal for deep frying and high-heat cooking.

Flavour profile: Neutral flavour and light aroma, allowing the natural flavours of ingredients to shine through.

How to use: Suitable for frying, sautéing, stir-frying, baking and salad dressings.

Choosing a quality version: Look for rice bran oil labeled as “cold-pressed” or “expeller-pressed,” indicating minimal processing. Opt for oils that are non-GMO and free from additives or preservatives. Choose brands known for quality and transparency in their production methods.