King Charles to be offered high chief title in Samoa

The King will be offered the title of 'Tui Taumeasina' by a Samoan chief and member of Parliament, Lenatai Victor Tamapua. Photo / Getty Images

The King will be offered the title of 'Tui Taumeasina' by a Samoan chief and member of Parliament, Lenatai Victor Tamapua. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles will be offered the title of high chief in Samoa in a three-day visit starting Wednesday and will be shown the impact of rising sea levels due to climate change in the Pacific Island nation.

Lenatai Victor Tamapua, a Samoan chief and member of Parliament, said he planned to offer the title of Tui Taumeasina to the monarch during a traditional ceremonial welcome to Charles and Queen Camilla on Thursday.

He will later lead Charles through a walkway on a mangrove reserve highlighting the impact of climate change on the Pacific nations and its communities.

“The king tide today is about twice that it was 20, 30 years ago, and that is affecting our land, and it’s eating away at some of the areas that are so hard for us to control, and people [have to] move inwards, inland now,” Tamapua said.

Charles has spent a lifetime campaigning on environmental issues and in 2020 described global warming and climate change as the greatest threat that humanity has faced.