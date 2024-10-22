King Charles III attends a Sustainable Markets Initiative discussion at Admiralty House on October 22, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. The King's visit to Australia is his first as monarch, and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa will be his first as head of the Commonwealth.
Eagle-eyed Australians and New Zealanders have spotted a royal error in a menu during the King’s visit to Australia, which some have labelled as “insulting” and “criminal”, news.com.au reported.
On Monday evening, the Federal government hosted its Parliamentary Reception for King Charles III and Queen Camilla as part of their royal visit of Australia.
During the event, which was held at the Great Hall and hosted by the Prime Minister and Jodie Haydon, guests were treated an array of treats.
A menu, which was shared online, shows guests had a choice of savory and sweet canapes, including crab cake, arancini and cheesecake.
However, one item caught the attention of many Kiwis and Aussies and sparked outrage.
Others suggested the move could technically violate the government’s own guidelines.
There are explicit regulations regarding the use of the word “Anzac”, particularly in terms of food.
According to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Anzac biscuits must explicitly be called “biscuits” and never referred to as “cookies”.
“The use of the word ‘Anzac’ in the commercial production and sale of Anzac biscuits is usually approved,” the guidelines read.
“However the biscuits … must be referred to as ‘Anzac biscuits’ or ‘Anzac Slice’ (not ‘Anzac Cookies’).”
The mistake was quickly called out online.
“That is shameful”, one person lamented. Some argued it was “definitely a faux pas”, while others called the mistake “wrong” and “sacrilege” to the memory of Australian veterans.
“Insulting they called it a cookie when it’s an Anzac biscuit,” said another. “(It’s) disrespectful to our Anzacs.”
NewsWire has reached out to Parliament House and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs for comment.
What you can and can’t call Anzac biscuits
In order to use the word “Anzac” in reference to your baked goods, Australia’s Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) says they can’t “substantially deviate from the generally accepted recipe and shape”.