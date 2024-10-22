Passed out at the dinner were Anzac biscuits, incorrectly labelled as “cookies” – a move that could technically be illegal.

“Excuse me what is an Anzac ‘cookie’?” a woman shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The “cringe” move was slammed by many online, with some labelling it as an “abomination” and “illegal”.

There are strict regulations regarding the name of Anzac biscuits, and it appears the royal menu overstepped the rules.

Others suggested the move could technically violate the government’s own guidelines.

There are explicit regulations regarding the use of the word “Anzac”, particularly in terms of food.

According to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Anzac biscuits must explicitly be called “biscuits” and never referred to as “cookies”.

“The use of the word ‘Anzac’ in the commercial production and sale of Anzac biscuits is usually approved,” the guidelines read.

“However the biscuits … must be referred to as ‘Anzac biscuits’ or ‘Anzac Slice’ (not ‘Anzac Cookies’).”

The mistake was quickly called out online.

It is not clear if the King indugled in an Anzac biscuit, or if he was aware of the scandal.

“That is shameful”, one person lamented. Some argued it was “definitely a faux pas”, while others called the mistake “wrong” and “sacrilege” to the memory of Australian veterans.

“Insulting they called it a cookie when it’s an Anzac biscuit,” said another. “(It’s) disrespectful to our Anzacs.”

NewsWire has reached out to Parliament House and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs for comment.

What you can and can’t call Anzac biscuits

In order to use the word “Anzac” in reference to your baked goods, Australia’s Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) says they can’t “substantially deviate from the generally accepted recipe and shape”.

That means the addition of non-traditional ingredients like chocolate or fruit, or crafting them in a novelty shape is out.

They must also be called “Anzac biscuits” or “Anzac slice” — never “Anzac cookies”.

If you’re found to breach the regulations, you could face up to 12 months in prison or a fine.