“So with the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.

“So thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for making me feel so very welcome. Thank you.”

The Sydney Opera House was illuminated on October 18 to officially welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla and mark the King's first visit to Australia as Monarch. Photo / Getty Images

Fanfare and protests

Earlier, the King and Queen attended a service at a church in North Sydney, where they were greeted by Union Jack-waving royal fans as well as placard-brandishing protesters.

The King and Queen arrived at St Thomas’ Anglican Church mid Sunday morning, their first engagement of their six-day visit.

The royals waved at the hundreds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of them as they made their way to the church, and met with children from the local Sunday school.

Some had been waiting since before dawn, dressed in their best.

The service at St Thomas, one of Australia’s oldest churches, was held by the Archbishop of Sydney and restricted to the local congregation.

The jubilation played out against a backdrop of intense security, with heavily armed police on patrol and officers checking beneath vehicles in the area.

Police also watched carefully a small group of demonstrators near the church.

Pro-Palestine protesters and Indigenous rights activists unfurled Banners reading “decolonise” and “empire built on genocide”.

There were also chants of “Aboriginal land, always was, always will be.”

Demonstrators and royalists threw verbal barbs at each other, with pro-Palestine protesters chanting slogans such as “go home” and “you are guilty”, and at least one fan shooting back, “Get lost!”

The King and Queen touched down in Sydney on Friday night, where they welcomed by Governor-General Sam Mostyn, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns and Minns’ mother, Cara.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have events in Sydney and Canberra from October 18 to October 23.

It is his 17th visit to Australia since his first trip in 1966 at the age of 17.



