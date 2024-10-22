Sydney may be known for its avo toast, but the debate over pavlova’s origins has raged for years on both sides of the Ditch.

Both Kiwis and Aussies claim pavlova as their own. Photo / 123RF

If you ask a New Zealander when the pav was invented, they’ll probably tell you it was created by a Wellington chef in honour of the famed Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1926.

If you ask an Aussie, they’ll insist a Perth chef named Bert Sachse first made the pavlova in 1935.

In December last year, Contact Energy sparked controversy with a sign at Auckland Airport declaring, “Home is where the pavlova was really created”, designed to welcome Kiwis home to New Zealand.

However, Australian travellers took offence, labelling the billboard “a declaration of war”.

One commented on social media, “It’s nice of them to promote tourism to Australia”, while another claimed, “We all know that NZ is really just another Australian state, so the pav was created in Australia”.

Another dared to declare, “When your country hasn’t produced anything of significance, I guess you have to cling on to whatever you can, right?”

There are strict regulations regarding the name of Anzac biscuits, and it appears the royal menu overstepped the rules.

Yesterday, Aussies and Kiwis were united in outrage over an error in a menu served to the King amid his visit.

During a parliamentary reception, the royals were served crab cakes, arancini, cheesecake, and Anzac biscuits. However, they were incorrectly labelled “cookies” on the menu - a blunder that is technically illegal in Australia.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs states that Anzac biscuits must always be referred to as “biscuits” and not “cookies” – and some have called the mistake “shameful” and a “sacrilege” to the memory of veterans.







