“It is no wonder, I think, that Sydney is world famous for its cuisine – whether it’s smashed avo, a pav or a cab sav [cabernet sauvignon] - and that is what I hope has been on display,” he declared.
Pausing to comment, “God almighty, they’ve done two pages of this bloody thing”, he continued with his speech: “It is a real pleasure to have just had the chance to try this produce, but also, crucially, to meet the people who make it happen, working tirelessly in all seasons and all weathers.”
However, Australian travellers took offence, labelling the billboard “a declaration of war”.
One commented on social media, “It’s nice of them to promote tourism to Australia”, while another claimed, “We all know that NZ is really just another Australian state, so the pav was created in Australia”.
Another dared to declare, “When your country hasn’t produced anything of significance, I guess you have to cling on to whatever you can, right?”
Yesterday, Aussies and Kiwis were united in outrage over an error in a menu served to the King amid his visit.
The Department of Veterans’ Affairs states that Anzac biscuits must always be referred to as “biscuits” and not “cookies” – and some have called the mistake “shameful” and a “sacrilege” to the memory of veterans.