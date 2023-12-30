‘Declaration of war’: Auckland airport sign enrages Australians

The sign that caused a stir. Photo / Reddit

A Contact Energy sign at Auckland airport has caused an apparent “declaration of war” between Kiwis and Aussies as Australian travellers appeared to take offence at the billboard’s sweet intentions.

Because while we can share plenty between the two great nations - a love of rugby, a killer flat white, Russell Crowe and some classic banter between the countries - the festive pavlova is apparently off-limits.

Taking to Reddit, one Aussie traveller shared a picture of a Contact Energy advertisement at Auckland Airport baggage claim that features two young children and a pavlova, with the words “Home is where the pavlova was really created.”

The Reddit user labelled the post a “Declaration of war spotted at Auckland Airport,” and it didn’t take long for fellow Aussies to pull a Trevor Chappell and roll into the conversation.

“NZ bringing that big little bro energy,” one Reddit user commented, with another adding, “It’s nice of them to promote tourism to Australia.”

And one ill-informed geographer suggested, “We all know that NZ is really just another Australian state, so the pav was created in Australia.”

Clearly forgetting the All Blacks, and Australia’s Rugby World Cup result, one brave commentator suggested: “When your country hasn’t produced anything of significance, I guess you have to cling on to whatever you can, right?”

Another decided to add a tale about his brother’s relocation to Brisbane, which gathered many likes ”I guess you could describe my brother as the typical Kiwi bloke ... sporty, outdoorsy, and lives in Brisbane.”

Coming in hot with some Pick Me Girl energy, another added, “We literally live rent-free in their heads.”

“Oh sh*t. We need to respond with full force. With propaganda about lamingtons,” another user concluded.

But it was a Kiwi who decided to have the last laugh, slipping into the convo as smoothly as a sweaty foot into a jandal.

“I’m from nz and you can have that nasty sh*t lol.”

The Reddit post has gathered 324 comments, proving their bark is much worse than their (highly venomous) bite.

And it’s not the first time in recent months that the two nations have gone head to head online, after an Australian TV show ran a segment to highlight “why New Zealand is better than Australia”, using a series of comedic skits to do so.

ABC’s comedy TV show Australian Epic released a video on Facebook and YouTube showcasing a skit music video in which actors demonstrate why Aotearoa is much better to live in than Australia.

It features lyrics saying New Zealand is “basically just like Australia, Australia but with a heart” and that our country has “these wide open spaces where people embrace us and everyone calls you their bro”.

The video divided opinion with both Aussies and Kiwis arguing why their country was better and the pavolva once again somehow getting involved.