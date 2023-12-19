Australian TV show Australian Epic has divided opinion after running a segment called "why New Zealand is better than Australia".

Two countries are divided after an Australian TV show ran a segment to highlight “why New Zealand is better than Australia”, using a series of comedic skits to do so.

ABC’s comedy TV show Australian Epic released a video on Facebook and YouTube showcasing a skit music video in which actors demonstrate why Aotearoa is much better to live in than Australia.

It features lyrics saying New Zealand is “basically just like Australia, Australia but with a heart” and that our country has “these wide open spaces where people embrace us and everyone calls you their bro”.

Despite the National Party campaigning on sorting out New Zealand’s crime issues, the song claims that we’re “so chilled out” and that “no one looks like they will mug us”.

The video also highlights the traditional Māori hongi, with lyrics stating New Zealand is “a place where they kiss with their noses like this, even big men who play rugby”.

It goes on to say “Everything is dream-like because everything seems like Lord of the Rings but for real”.

The skit also highlights New Zealand’s “stable democracy”, scenery, and how we have “Sauvignon Blanc by the cart”.

However, it does poke fun at the fact thousands of Kiwis leave New Zealand each year.

The video’s lyrics suggest Aussies could “make a home” in New Zealand “forever” because “all the local Kiwis leave so we’ve got space in spades”.

The episode was created as a musical re-enactment of how refugees are welcomed when they arrive in New Zealand compared to Australia.

The video has divided opinion with both Aussies and Kiwis arguing why Australia is better than New Zealand.

“I’ve lived in both and trust me, Australia is much better than NZ, nicer people much more to see and do, much more choice of everything from fashion to food. Just better on every level,” one wrote.

Another said: “Australia and its people are beautiful.. We have been living in this amazing country for nearly 12 yrs and we love everything about this country.”

However, a lot of viewers were keen to throw their support behind New Zealand as the superior nation.

One stated: “New Zealand is the most beautiful place we’ve ever visited and the people were genuinely friendly and interested in sharing their stories about NZ and their trips to the US. I’d live there in a heartbeat if I could.”

“I love NZ it’ll always be home. The people the food the vibes, so good,” a second added.

A third person said, “And no animals that want to kill you because you exist”.

Australian Epic is a six-part series that highlights classic moments from Australia‘s past, including some of the country’s most defining stories but with a musical twist.

It featured episodes on drug mule Schappele Corby, the international meltdown caused by Johnny Depp when he brought his two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo into Australia, and the unlikely triumph of ice-skater Steven Bradbury, who became the first Australian to win a Winter Olympic gold medal after everyone else in his race fell over.