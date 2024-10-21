She also said a treaty with Indigenous Australians “must be central” in any move toward a republic.
She said First Nations Australians should play a key role in rewriting the Constitution, and a charter of rights should be established to enshrine the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
“There’s unfinished business that we need to resolve before this country can become a republic,” she said.
“This must happen through treaty. We can move towards a treaty Republic now. The two processes are not opposed, they’re complimentary.”
“As First Peoples, we never ceded our sovereignty over this land. The Crown invaded this country, has not sought treaty with First Peoples, and committed a genocide of our people. King Charles is not the legitimate Sovereign of these lands.”