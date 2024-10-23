King Charles meets with members of the indigenous community during his visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence on October 22, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images
An expert has voiced concern for the wellbeing of King Charles after photographs from his tour of Australia showed signs of ill-health.
The monarch’s lips have appeared red and inflamed in several photographs - a symptom consistent with chemotherapy, an unnamed senior oncologist told Daily Mail Australia.
His Majesty, 75, paused his cancer treatment ahead of the tour Downunder, which began in Canberra on October 18. He and his wife, Queen Camilla, then travelled to Sydney, and were to arrive in Samoa today.
“Several cancer treatments can cause soreness of the lips and mouth, which is consistent with those photos,” the anonymous oncologist told the media outlet.
“But I wouldn’t want to speculate on what treatment he might be having given it is not public knowledge ... Good on him for making the trip and giving it a royal red hot crack.”
Charles has so far appeared spirited at events and functions, which included a community barbecue celebrating Australia’s cultural diversity and greeting fans outside the New South Wales Parliament.
However, the monarch reportedly spent less than 10 minutes at a lunch in his honour, which was held at NSW Parliament House on Sunday. As per The Guardian, Charles had left before the first course was served, and was not publicly seen again until Monday.
Charles’ doctor was also photographed carrying a large medical bag as Charles and Camilla attended a church service in Sydney on Sunday.
Charles’ swollen fingers have long made headlines, but according to general practitioner Dr Chun Tang, there are a plethora of medical causes of the condition, known as dactylitis.
“Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions,” Tang previously told MailOnline. “This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune disease.”
Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February following routine prostate surgery. While Buckingham Palace denied the King had prostate cancer, his diagnosis has not been revealed.
On the basis of medical advice, New Zealand was removed from the current tour’s itinerary amid concerns for the King’s health.
The itinerary for Australia has a scheduled rest day and no evening engagements.
The King’s tour has made headlines by stirring up transtasman food debates.
On Tuesday, Charles referred to the long-contested pavlova as an Australian dish - despite its origin also being claimed by New Zealanders.
“It is no wonder, I think, that Sydney is world famous for its cuisine – whether it’s smashed avo, a pav or a cab sav [cabernet sauvignon] - and that is what I hope has been on display,” he said at the community barbecue in Sydney.
And on Monday, Aussies and Kiwis were united in outrage over an error in a menu served to the King amid his visit.
The Department of Veterans’ Affairs states that Anzac biscuits must always be referred to as “biscuits” and not “cookies” – and some have called the mistake “shameful” and a “sacrilege” to the memory of veterans.
Charles and Camilla arrived in Australia on Friday, October 18 and will depart for Samoa today. Samoa will host the royals until Saturday.