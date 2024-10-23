Charles has so far appeared spirited at events and functions, which included a community barbecue celebrating Australia’s cultural diversity and greeting fans outside the New South Wales Parliament.

However, the monarch reportedly spent less than 10 minutes at a lunch in his honour, which was held at NSW Parliament House on Sunday. As per The Guardian, Charles had left before the first course was served, and was not publicly seen again until Monday.

King Charles paused his cancer treatment for the tour of Australia and Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

Charles’ doctor was also photographed carrying a large medical bag as Charles and Camilla attended a church service in Sydney on Sunday.

According to reports, Charles has travelled with two of his personal doctors and a supply of his own blood - ensuring an exact match is on hand in the event of a transfusion.

An ambulance also reportedly travels in convoy with his motorcade and medical teams are on stand-by.

The King has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer, a diagnosis that was made public in February, and returned to public duties at the end of April.

King Charles has been photographed with inflamed lips while on tour of Australia. Here he's pictured at Admiralty House on October 22, 2024 in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Charles’ swollen fingers have long made headlines, but according to general practitioner Dr Chun Tang, there are a plethora of medical causes of the condition, known as dactylitis.

“Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions,” Tang previously told MailOnline. “This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune disease.”

The Sydney Opera House was illuminated on October 18 to officially welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia, marking the King's first visit as monarch. Photo / Getty Images

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February following routine prostate surgery. While Buckingham Palace denied the King had prostate cancer, his diagnosis has not been revealed.

On the basis of medical advice, New Zealand was removed from the current tour’s itinerary amid concerns for the King’s health.

The itinerary for Australia has a scheduled rest day and no evening engagements.

Charles told New Zealand’s female rugby squad at a reception in September: “I’m extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in later October – it’s on doctors’ orders.

“But I hope there will be another excuse (to come) before too long.

“In the meantime, give my love to New Zealand.”

The King’s tour has made headlines by stirring up transtasman food debates.

On Tuesday, Charles referred to the long-contested pavlova as an Australian dish - despite its origin also being claimed by New Zealanders.

“It is no wonder, I think, that Sydney is world famous for its cuisine – whether it’s smashed avo, a pav or a cab sav [cabernet sauvignon] - and that is what I hope has been on display,” he said at the community barbecue in Sydney.

And on Monday, Aussies and Kiwis were united in outrage over an error in a menu served to the King amid his visit.

During a parliamentary reception, the royals were served crab cakes, arancini, cheesecake, and Anzac biscuits. However, they were incorrectly labelled “cookies” on the menu - a blunder that is technically illegal in Australia.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs states that Anzac biscuits must always be referred to as “biscuits” and not “cookies” – and some have called the mistake “shameful” and a “sacrilege” to the memory of veterans.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Australia on Friday, October 18 and will depart for Samoa today. Samoa will host the royals until Saturday.