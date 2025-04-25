Maguire told hosts Francesca Rudkin and Louise Ayrey that everyone can benefit from therapy if they want to engage with a therapist, and have something they want to engage about.

“I think probably for the majority of the population, we think about therapy from a deficit point of view - you go and see someone when something is wrong.

“I was raised by a psychologist and a social worker, so in my house growing up, therapy was very much viewed through a tool lens of if you’re stuck or you’re wanting to learn skills or you are in a transition in life, you can use therapy proactively.

“So I think it’s really important that we can hold both of those elements together in this conversation; that you can go when stuff’s hard or you need to get some advice or some guidance, and you can go if you’re wanting to improve on some things in life.”

She said there is still scepticism about the benefits of therapy, particularly when it comes to having to share your most intimate thoughts and fears with someone.

“If you’re somebody with an avoidant attachment or you’re somebody that kind of ‘heads in the sand’ to keep going, then coming to speak to someone can be hugely frightening, right? Because you don’t quite have full control, perhaps, about what comes up or how that’s gonna feel.”

Our “attachment style” is formed early in our life through our bond with our primary caregiver - and can be securely attached, anxiously attached, or avoidant attached.

Maguire said that can be shifted through therapy and working with others, but if you are “avoidant” or self-reliant, then being part of that dynamic can feel “uncomfortable and strange”.

Cost has been a prohibitive factor for many to seek out therapy. In recent years, online therapy platforms have launched, and the pandemic opened the door for more remote, Zoom sessions.

Maguire said she was put onto one AI tool by her social worker father.

“I thought, I’m gonna go and try it out, because it’s like ChatGPT but for therapy - and s**t, it was good.

“I don’t think you should be using AI if you’ve got really complex stuff going on in your life, but if you are like, ‘how do I navigate this tricky conversation with my colleague?‘, it was amazing. I was blown away and I thought $9.99 for the month, that’s pretty good.”

Social media is also playing a big role in helping people navigate therapy - though many are using it as a form of “self diagnosis”, particularly for neurodiversity and personality disorders.

Maguire said some of this can be useful in helping spur people into having bigger conversations, but notes that some social media aspects can be difficult.

“The hard thing about TikTok... is that often the people that are spreading that information are not experts and they’re talking about their personal experience.

“And the thing is, you could have 10 people lined up with ADHD. Their worlds are very different, the way they think is very different, their symptoms are very different, and so I think it’s really important you see someone who knows what they’re doing, if you are concerned or you are querying whether that’s you.”

