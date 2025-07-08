The King was joined by the Queen and Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, in a royal carriage procession with the Macrons.

After the carriage procession, Macron and his wife had lunch with the royal family at Windsor Castle.

King Charles and President Emmanuel Macron arrive at the Ceremonial Welcome at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

It marks the first time a state visit has been hosted at that royal residence, rather than Buckingham Palace, in more than a decade. It’s also the first French state visit to the UK in almost 20 years, following former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2008 visit.

After lunch, Macron laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey before heading to the Palace of Westminster to address the British Parliament.

On Tuesday evening, UK time, he and his wife will be the guests of honour at a State Banquet at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, details of the four gifts brought to Windsor by Macron for the King have been revealed, with each piece carefully chosen to reflect his personal interests.

It includes a rare, special edition of Claude Debussy’s opera, Pelléas et Mélisande, which features a handwritten dedication from the original publisher to one of the performers, a ceremonial trumpet associated with the French National Guard, a personalised, luxury watercolour box and a gourmet hamper of sweet and savoury delicacies from France.