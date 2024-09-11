Members of the Black Ferns asked permission to break protocol before sharing a group hug with King Charles during a visit to Buckingham Palace this morning.
The World Cup winners were visiting the King ahead of Sunday’s clash against England at Twickenham, a rematch of the 2021 World Cup final.
“We all wanted a hug, but only if that’s okay with you,” Ayesha Leti-I’iga asked the English King.
“A hug? Why not,” Charles responded.
A video of the moment was posted on the Black Ferns official Instagram account.