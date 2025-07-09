With 80 minutes left to prove themselves, here’s where things currently stand.
There are those that have appeared to have completed the exam with time to spare. Both Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane were true converts from the sevens programme. Uncapped in 15s ahead of making themselves available for the World Cup, the learning curve was as steep as the expectations heaped on these two.
Many fans believed Miller would make an excellent addition to the backline. But with past Farah Palmer Cup experience in the loose forwards, Miller decided to take on the most hotly contested position on the paddock - openside flanker.
Her impact, immediate. It’s a matter of how, not if, the Black Ferns will deploy her skills.
Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, was the youngest member of the last World Cup squad. At just 18 years old, she sat sideline behind the preferred midfield combination of Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka.
The pressure was on the now 21-year-old when these two returned to camp for this year’s Pacific Four series. Making the most of her minutes, Brunt has been exceptional. Her inclusion in the starting lineup, not just the wider squad, all but assured.
Young talent following Brunt’s example is the Aupiki breakout star, Braxton Sorensen-McGee. Her performance this year has rocketed her into the World Cup conversation.
Debate focused on who the slippery fullback will be edging out with her inclusion in our squad.