With 80 minutes left to prove themselves, here’s where things currently stand.

There are those that have appeared to have completed the exam with time to spare. Both Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane were true converts from the sevens programme. Uncapped in 15s ahead of making themselves available for the World Cup, the learning curve was as steep as the expectations heaped on these two.

Many fans believed Miller would make an excellent addition to the backline. But with past Farah Palmer Cup experience in the loose forwards, Miller decided to take on the most hotly contested position on the paddock - openside flanker.

Her impact, immediate. It’s a matter of how, not if, the Black Ferns will deploy her skills.

Pouri-Lane’s assignment was arguably even tougher. While she is an experienced game manager in the shorter format of the game, we have never seen her play halfback in XVs.

Her transition has been as smooth as selectors could have hoped for. Pouri-Lane may have only just pulled on the number nine jersey but it’s already hers to lose.

The displacement of core 15-aside players by the arriving sevens reinforcements is game standard in a World Cup year.

One player, however, has been bucking this trend.

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, was the youngest member of the last World Cup squad. At just 18 years old, she sat sideline behind the preferred midfield combination of Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka.

The pressure was on the now 21-year-old when these two returned to camp for this year’s Pacific Four series. Making the most of her minutes, Brunt has been exceptional. Her inclusion in the starting lineup, not just the wider squad, all but assured.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee starred for the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki. Photo / Photosport

Young talent following Brunt’s example is the Aupiki breakout star, Braxton Sorensen-McGee. Her performance this year has rocketed her into the World Cup conversation.

Debate focused on who the slippery fullback will be edging out with her inclusion in our squad.

One late addition that could still claim this year’s true bolter status, is Matatū lock Laura Bayfield.

She’s been in the wider high performance space for the past couple of years, playing in the first Black Ferns XV team in 2023.

However, it’s Bayfield’s standout performance in the XV team last week which has her as a player to watch.

While the squad is starting to take shape there are four players that are still making a run on the outside track.

Kelly Brazier hasn’t played a test in 15s in four years. The veteran utility back is in the hunt for a fairytale finish to her storied career, by playing another World Cup in England.

Renee Holmes and Ruby Tui, have both been faces of promotions for this upcoming tournament but were missing from the Pacific Four series.

Krystal Murray too, conspicuously absent from action earlier this year.

It’s now or never for these fan favourites.

There are 32 places for 32 players – with 32 stories waiting to be told.

All will be revealed on July 25 when the Black Fern World Cup squad is announced. Between now and then, just two weeks and 80 minutes remain. Game on.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.