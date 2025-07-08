The pair played well for the Black Ferns XV in a 45-12 loss to the top squad, and Tui scored both of the side’s tries.

Neither player has featured for the Black Ferns in 2025.

The only noticeable injury in the contest was that of Black Ferns loosehead prop Kate Henwood, who was helped from the field in the second half with a suspected ankle injury.

The Black Ferns are yet to provide an update on Henwood but are expected to on Thursday when they name their team for this weekend’s clash against Australia.

The test is the Black Ferns’ last before naming their squad for the World Cup, which is expected to be revealed later this month.

There is plenty of competition for positions and last weekend’s trial was the best opportunity for selectors to cast their eyes over all available talent.

Perhaps the most competitive area in the squad is the outside backs, with a host of talent jostling for World Cup spots, Tui included.

A total of 58 players were named in the match, with extended benches and rolling substitutions used.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.