All the action from the Black Ferns trial match against the Black Ferns XV in Whangārei.

Match preview

The Black Ferns’ build-up into the World Cup in England has reached its peak.

Over the next two weeks, the side will compete against the Black Ferns XV and Australia, with players looking to cement themselves in the squad tasked with defending their title as world champions in England.

Saturday afternoon will see the Black Ferns and Black Ferns XV go head-to-head in a trial match, which will allow for rolling subs and a selection of 58 players given the opportunity to catch the eye of selectors.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said: “It’s massive because it’s for future Black Ferns, too, that will be in that squad. There are a few of our ladies playing over there; we really want to ramp up the competition for next week. It’s an important game for the Black Ferns in general, for the future, and for us going forward.”

With that in mind, the Black Ferns have named a fresh starting XV, including Atlanta Lolohea starting at hooker, Mia Anderson making her debut at blindside flanker and Kelly Brazier starting at first five-eighths. They have a total of 30 players named for the trial match.

A handful of test-capped Black Ferns will run out for the Black Ferns XV, who have a squad of 28, including Ruby Tui on the right wing, Luka Connor at hooker and Krystal Murray at loosehead prop. Laura Bayfield, Iritana Hohaia and Hannah King will start at lock, halfback and first five-eighths respectively for the Black Ferns XV, but will return to the Black Ferns main squad ahead of next weekend’s test against Australia.

“We want to sharpen up our skills. We want to see opportunities and really execute. We’re starting to look at some things that we’re really strong at and our strengths and weapons in the team. We’ve got some attacking weapons and we want to see them fire shots,” Bunting said.

“We’ve worked really hard at our breakdown, that’s probably the most important thing. [Forwards coach Dan Cron] is doing an amazing job there. Then the other side of the breakdown too, we want to slow the ball down a bit.

“Our set piece worked really well last year, but we need to do a bit of work there, and the main goal for us is we need to get those attacking players some ball in space.”

The match kicks off at 1.05pm in Whangārei.

Black Ferns: 1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 2. Atlanta Lolohea 3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu 4. Alana Bremner (co-captain) 5. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu 6. Mia Anderson 7. Layla Sae 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u 9. Maia Joseph 10. Kelly Brazier 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt 13. Stacey Waaka 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee.

Bench: 16. Kate Henwood 17. Vici-Rose Green 18. Tanya Kalounivale 19. Chelsea Bremner 20. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 21. Jorja Miller 22. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane 23. Ruahei Demant (co-captain) 24. Ayesha Leti-I’iga 25. Theresa Setefano 26. Amy du Plessis 27. Renee Holmes 28. Chryss Viliko 29. Georgia Ponsonby 30. Amy Rule.

Black Ferns XV: 1. Krystal Murray 2. Luka Connor 3. Ashley Palu 4. Laura Bayfield 5. Sam Taylor 6. Holly Greenway (captain) 7. Elinor-Plum King 8. Taufa Bason 9. Iritana Hohaia 10. Hannah King 11. Jaymie Kolose 12. Hollyrae Mete-Renata 13. Kelsey Teneti 14. Ruby Tui 15. Kaea Nepia

Bench: 16. Grace Leaso Gago 17. Jordy Tihore 18. Marcelle Parkes 19. Maddi Robinson 20. Harono Te Iringa 21. Cheyenne Tuli-Fale 22. Lucy Jenkins 23. Fiaali’i Solomona 24. Reese Anderson 25. Keira Su’a-Smith 26. Justine McGregor 27. Winnie Palamo 28. Tara Turner.