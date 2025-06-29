Kaipo Olsen-Baker will miss the Black Ferns' July series due to a foot injury. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns have been forced to pivot ahead of their final matches before the Women’s Rugby World Cup, with injury ruling three players out of the squad for their two-match July series.

The reigning world champions will play a trial match against the Black Ferns XV in Whangārei on Saturday, before the second Laurie O’Reilly Cup test against Australia in Wellington next weekend.

Naming a 33-strong squad for the fortnight, co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu (knee), Kaipo Olsen-Baker (foot) and Mererangi Paul (leg) were not available for selection.

While the trio will miss this run, they are all working through return-to-play programmes and are still available for World Cup selections.

Loose forwards Tukuafu and Olsen-Baker have been consistent selections in Allan Bunting’s starting XV this season, so their absences provide an opportunity for others to stake their claims to a spot on the plane to England. Paul has also been a familiar face in the match-day squad as a versatile option in the backline off the bench.