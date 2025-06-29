Fullback Renee Holmes and first five-eighths Kelly Brazier have been recalled into the squad, while loose forward Mia Anderson and lock Laura Bayfield are in line to make their Black Ferns debuts.
“At this stage of our World Cup journey, internal competition has been intense and selections are getting tougher as our wider squad have put in the work,” Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said.
“Renee has come back and shown real growth, Kelly gives us experience and depth at 10 adding to our kicking game, while Mia and Laura have consistently been impressive.”
Lock Alana Bremner has been named as co-captain alongside first five-eighths Ruahei Demant.
While selected, Bayfield will be one of three Black Ferns who will feature for the Black Ferns XV side in this weekend’s trial before rejoining the top squad for the test against the Wallaroos.
First five-eighths Hannah King and halfback Iritana Hohaia will join Bayfield in the Black Ferns XV side.
“For the trial match, it’s a priority to provide as many opportunities for our players to get game time leading up to World Cup selections. Moving three of our players to the Black Ferns XV side will ensure they’re given quality minutes against quality opposition,” Bunting said.
Black Ferns squad for July series
Props: Chryss Viliko, Kate Henwood, Awinha Tangen-Wainohu, Tanya Kalounivale, Amy Rule, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu.
Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Atlanta Lolohea, Vici-Rose Green.
Locks: Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Chelsea Bremner, Laura Bayfield.
Loose forwards: Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Layla Sae, Jorja Miller, Mia Anderson.
Halfbacks: Maia Joseph, Iritana Hohaia, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane.
First five-eighths: Ruahei Demant, Hannah King, Kelly Brazier.
Midfield: Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano.
Outside backs: Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Renee Holmes, Braxton Sorensen-McGee.
Unavailable due to injury: Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Kennedy Tukuafu, Mererangi Paul, Ariana Bayler, Alena Saili.
