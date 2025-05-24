Live updates of the Pacific Four Series test between the Black Ferns and USA at Albany Stadium.

Match preview

After a successful season on the sevens circuit, Jorja Miller and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane have been given their chance to shine in the 15-a-side code.

The pair will make their debuts for the Black Ferns against the United States at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, looking to further stake their claims to be in the World Cup squad.

“I think we’re right where we need to be,” Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said of his side’s World Cup preparations.

“We’ve got a competitive group of ladies and, for me looking forward, selection is going to be hard and that’s right where we need to be.”

Bunting said the players transitioning from the sevens programme had been doing plenty of homework ahead of a test that could see them crowned Pacific Four series champions.

Miller starting at openside flanker and Pouri-Lane at halfback are among eight changes to the run-on XV from the side who drew with Canada last weekend.

Tighthead prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu also comes into the starting XV for her debut, while hooker Vici-Rose Green is in line for her debut from the bench.

Last week’s result has left the Pacific Four title on the line this weekend; a bonus-point win is likely to be enough for the Black Ferns to reclaim the title, as they go into the round with a points differential of 14 better than Canada’s.

“That will matter, but if we get our stuff right, that’s us,” Bunting said of the test between Canada and Australia.

“We’ve been focused on us, and there are a few things that we needed to work on from last week, and that’s the important thing for us.”

Fellow Black Ferns Sevens players Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka will also get their first 15-a-side starts this season, named at second five-eighths and centre respectively. It’s the same midfield combination that was so effective in the World Cup in 2022.

Other changes in the squad see Kate Henwood start at loosehead prop and Kaipo Olsen-Baker at No 8, which sees Liana Mikaele-Tu’u move to blindside flanker. In the backline, Katelyn Vahaakolo starts on the left wing in place of Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

On the bench, prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and lock Chelsea Bremner are also new inclusions to the match-day squad. Bremner initially missed selection for the Pacific Four squad, but gets an opportunity after a training injury ruled Dhys Faleafaga out for the season.

“We were consistent with our selection over the last couple of games and that was important,” Bunting said.

“Obviously, our ladies that have been playing sevens for a while, they haven’t played 15s for a while, so we want to get them playing. That’s the main reason why they’re playing this week.”

Black Ferns: 1. Kate Henwood 2. Georgia Ponsonby 3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu 4. Alana Bremner 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u 7. Jorja Miller 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane 10. Ruahei Demant (cc) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12. Theresa Setefano 13. Stacey Waaka 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 18. Tanya Kalounivale 19. Chelsea Bremner 20. Kennedy Tukuafu (cc) 21. Maia Joseph 22. Hannah King 23. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt