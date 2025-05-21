“This is going to be a special moment for them to play in front of their whānau and friends. Veisinia and Vici-Rose have been with us since our first training camp. They have worked hard and done the learning, while showing their commitment to the team by helping them prepare for the last two tests. It’s now their time.

“Jorja and Risaleaana, who joined us last week following their successful Sevens World Series campaign, have slotted in seamlessly. They are great humans and diligent athletes. We look forward to watching them do their thing this weekend.”

Last week’s result has left the Pacific Four title on the line this weekend; a bonus-point win is likely to be enough for the Black Ferns to reclaim the title, as they go into the round with a points differential 14 better than that of Canada.

Fellow Black Ferns Sevens players Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka will also get their first starts for the Black Ferns this season, named at second five-eighths and centre respectively. It’s the same midfield combination that was so effective in the World Cup in 2022.

Other changes in the squad see Kate Henwood start at loosehead prop and Kaipo Olsen-Baker at No 8, which sees Liana Mikaele-Tu’u move to blindside flanker. In the backline, Katelyn Vahaakolo starts on the left wing in place of Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

On the bench, prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and lock Chelsea Bremner are also new inclusions to the match-day squad. Bremner initially missed selection for the Pacific Four squad, but gets an opportunity after a training injury saw Dhys Faleafaga ruled out for the rest of the season.

Black Ferns: 1. Kate Henwood 2. Georgia Ponsonby 3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu 4. Alana Bremner 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u 7. Jorja Miller 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane 10. Ruahei Demant (cc) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12. Theresa Setefano 13. Stacey Waaka 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 18. Tanya Kalounivale 19. Chelsea Bremner 20. Kennedy Tukuafu (cc) 21. Maia Joseph 22. Hannah King 23. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt