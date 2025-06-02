Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has received a King's Birthday Honour for her services to rugby. Photos / Photosport. Graphic / Paul Slater

Fifteen-year-old Portia Woodman-Wickliffe stood in the Mount Albert Grammar School hall dreaming of her name going up on the sports honours board.

Little did she know, 18 years later, she would receive a King’s Birthday honour.

“It’s such a crazy, crazy idea,” Woodman-Wickliffe told the Herald. “I’m extremely grateful for it, but I just feel like a little kid who’s just playing rugby.”

The 33-year-old has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to rugby.

The Black Ferns wing – true to her humble self – said she didn’t believe the news at first.