Black Ferns Sevens player Sarah Hirini at the Los Angeles Sevens. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens have capped off a near-perfect season by winning the Sevens World Championship in Los Angeles.

For the fifth time in 2025, New Zealand and Australia clashed in a final, with the Black Ferns Sevens winning their fifth title of the season and in style with a 31-7 victory.

The Black Ferns Sevens had already claimed the World Sevens Series title after winning four of the six series events.

Jorja Miller opened the scoring in LA with an 80m effort, her 29th try of the season. New Zealand then turned defence into attack after keeping Australia inside their own 22 before a Sarah Hirini steal set up Michaela Brake for a 12-0 lead 90 seconds before the break.

Australia answered back after halftime with Mackenzie Davis sprinting clear off the back of a ruck to close it to 12-7 but that’s as close as they got.