Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Rugby Sevens

Rugby Sevens: Black Ferns Sevens win Sevens World Championship in style

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Black Ferns Sevens player Sarah Hirini at the Los Angeles Sevens. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns Sevens player Sarah Hirini at the Los Angeles Sevens. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens have capped off a near-perfect season by winning the Sevens World Championship in Los Angeles.

For the fifth time in 2025, New Zealand and Australia clashed in a final, with the Black Ferns Sevens winning their fifth title of the season and in style with a 31-7 victory.

The Black Ferns Sevens had already claimed the World Sevens Series title after winning four of the six series events.

Jorja Miller opened the scoring in LA with an 80m effort, her 29th try of the season. New Zealand then turned defence into attack after keeping Australia inside their own 22 before a Sarah Hirini steal set up Michaela Brake for a 12-0 lead 90 seconds before the break.

Australia answered back after halftime with Mackenzie Davis sprinting clear off the back of a ruck to close it to 12-7 but that’s as close as they got.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brake looked set for a second but was chased down 15 metres short of the line but managed to offload to Miller who then gifted Risi Pouri-Lane a try, crucially giving New Zealand a 12-point lead with four minutes to play.

Hirini then assisted Mahina Paul for New Zealand’s fourth, which all but closed out the title. Hirini then crossed the line herself.

In the semifinals, the Black Ferns Sevens cruised by hosts USA 34-7, with Brake scoring a hat-trick, to avoid stumbling at the last-four stage for the second straight year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The All Blacks Sevens finished third, beating Argentina 38-17 in the bronze medal playoff.

Save

Latest from Rugby Sevens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby Sevens