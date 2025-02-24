Jorja Miller runs into score for the Black Ferns Sevens at the Vancouver SVNS. Photo / AFP

The Black Ferns Sevens have continued their unbeaten streak at BC Place Stadium to win the Vancouver Sevens in emphatic fashion.

After heartbreak in Perth, losing the Cup final to Australia 26-28, the New Zealand side ran out 41-7 winners over Fiji to defend their Vancouver title, their seventh in succession at the event.

Taking a tournament victory sees New Zealand increase their lead at the top of the standings, having finished no lower than second across four legs of the new World Series. The Black Ferns Sevens sit first with 76 points, six clear of Australia in second.

Disaster struck for the Fijians just 45 seconds into the match with Sarah Hirini forcing a turnover just outside the Fijian 22 metre line and the referee sending a Fijian player to the sin bin for deliberate slowing down of play.

Sevens is difficult enough playing with a full compliment and, with just six on the field, the Fijians immediately felt the pressure, conceding tries to Risi Pouri-Lane and Manaia Nuku. From there the Black Ferns Sevens never relinquished control of the match.