USA’s Ilona Maher with the Black Ferns' Portia Woodman-Wickliffe. Photo / Photosport

“We spoke about how important we think it is to use our platforms to not only inspire people, but just encourage people about how exciting women’s rugby is,” Vahaakolo told the Herald.

The pair had no complaints about their extra commitment to increasing awareness in the women’s game.

“Neither of us feels like it’s an obligation,” Vahaakolo said. “We just love to do it. We love to grow the game in whatever way we can, and being able to use our platform is just a part of that.

“We just had a yarn, talked about the World Cup and how much growth we’ve had since the last World Cup and just how excited we are.”

Katelyn Vahaakolo in action for the Black Ferns against France in Vancouver in October. Photo / Photosport

The pair were seen on social media shopping at Adidas in downtown Auckland, where Maher bought some blue sneakers.

Maher said she and Vahakolo agreed it was their off-field traits that tended to garner interest online.

“That’s something about women is the personalities we have, and I don’t think people realise it yet, how funny, how cool we are.

“Not only are these the best players in the world, but they’re also some of the funniest people you’ll meet, and I wish people could really experience that personally.”

She explained why she started using social media to increase awareness in the sport.

“I was chatting to Katelyn about it - maybe it’s a different mindset in America, a very individual mindset. I thought, let me try to make myself grow, and hopefully the team can grow with it.”

She encouraged fellow players to open up more online.

“I’m tired. We need more superstars. We need people coming to the games for that, even if it’s for that one person.

“Whether it’s Sarah Bern [from England] or Katelyn Vahaakolo. [So spectators say] ‘I know this person. I’ve seen them. I want to go experience and I want to buy the ticket and support them.

“It can’t be one person. I think there should be on every team somebody big.”

The Black Ferns are aware that Maher’s presence could be drawing Kiwi fans to North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, as much as the appeal of watching the world champions.

But that doesn’t bother Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu.

“Any publicity is good publicity for women’s rugby,” she told the Herald.

“It’s nice to have someone of her calibre and just the person that we see she is, be around and promoting our game.

“If she can draw more attention to the game, it’s awesome, and she does such a good job with it.”

Vahaakolo echoed her skipper.

“Obviously, there are always ways we can promote the game more, but it’s been so cool having Ilona here and just how much she cares.

“It’s not even about whether we win or lose, or it’s just about coming together, playing some good rugby and hopefully showing young girls that you can have big dreams like that and you can play international footy.”

The Black Ferns kick off against USA at 3.35pm at North Harbour Stadium in Albany.

Black Ferns: 1. Kate Henwood 2. Georgia Ponsonby 3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu 4. Alana Bremner 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u 7. Jorja Miller 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane 10. Ruahei Demant (cc) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12. Theresa Setefano 13. Stacey Waaka 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 18. Tanya Kalounivale 19. Chelsea Bremner 20. Kennedy Tukuafu (cc) 21. Maia Joseph 22. Hannah King 23. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She was named New Zealand’s Best Up and Coming journalist in 2025. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.