Ilona Maher is the world’s most-followed rugby player, man or woman, with more than 8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.
The USA back, who often plays with bright lipstick, has challenged rugby stereotypes, scorning the masculine stigma and encouraging body positivity.
Black Ferns wing Katelyn Vahaakolo, meanwhile, has used her platform to protest about the lack of attendance at Super Rugby Aupiki matches and provided a lighthearted behind-the-scenes look at the life of a professional rugby player.
“Obviously, there are always ways we can promote the game more, but it’s been so cool having Ilona here and just how much she cares.
“It’s not even about whether we win or lose, or it’s just about coming together, playing some good rugby and hopefully showing young girls that you can have big dreams like that and you can play international footy.”
The Black Ferns kick off against USA at 3.35pm at North Harbour Stadium in Albany.
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She was named New Zealand’s Best Up and Coming journalist in 2025. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.