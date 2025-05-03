“I’m not the most well-versed on basketball. But the women’s league starts in October, so I’m really excited just to learn. We’ve got a bit of time to get things in order.”

Carrington is the sixth woman to join the ownership group joining a team with rich sporting pedigree: Jodi Cameron (Tall Ferns legend and current Kāhu head coach), Rachel Howard (former Football Fern now Adidas executive), Jo Caird (former New Zealand junior tennis representative) and Paula “Georgie” George (England rugby captain and World Cup winner).

“I do have a set of experiences that I hope would be really useful to the team, but I’m also really keen just to work and see what’s required and build and help support in any way I can.

“I guess my goal there is just to see how I can support [and] learn a lot,” Carrington said.

Following a long and celebrated Olympic career Carrington said investing in women’s sport was a natural next step.

“It’s changing that narrative of how we want to be portrayed and how we can support women’s sport. It’s quite empowering to be honest, and it’s just an exciting space.

(Left to right) Jody Cameron, Kodee Williams-Sefo, Jo Caird, Lisa Carrington, and Keeley Tini. Photo / Lynne Cameron

“Something that I want to do is continue to support sport – and particularly women’s sport. There’s always going to be this point where you’re not at centre stage any more, so how else can I support?”

The 35-year-old hopes her winning mindset and experience across four Olympic Games can bring success to the team.

Kāhu general manager Caird told the Herald: "For anyone involved in basketball to have someone of Carrington’s calibre invest in your sport is a huge lift.

“It gives us a huge boost in confidence.”

Caird said Carrington’s involvement first came about at the North Harbour Sports Awards in November.

She had stepped off the stage following a Q&A session about Kāhu and was approached by the kayaker, who was interested in the business opportunities with the franchise.

“It was just a passing conversation at awards night. It took me a wee while to track [Carrington] down but she came back straight away and said: ‘I really would like to sit down’.”

Dame Lisa Carrington at Auckland University. Photo / Lynne Cameron

Caird says Carrington’s leadership is unrivalled and should add value to the team of wāhine.

“She’s very keen to be involved when she can about leadership, team culture, lifting and elevating our professionalism.

“That side of the business, is obviously hugely important come the start of the season.”

Carrington has committed to training for the Los Angeles Games in 2028, which will be her fifth Games. However, she told the Herald she won’t be competing internationally this year.

“I’m taking this international season racing off but [I’m] still a full-time athlete.

“It gives me more flexibility, not having to travel and compete. We’re all down on the lake still being coached. It just looks a little different this year.

“The aim would be to get back into international racing for next year.”

