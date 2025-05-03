New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian, with nine medals in canoeing, has jumped into the world of women’s basketball, investing in Northern Kāhu.
The Auckland-based franchise is owned, coached and managed by women, with the professional team competing in the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa competition. The side has reached the finals every year since the league began in 2022.
“This is a really cool opportunity to see what else I can do beyond actually being on the water – on the field – which is really exciting,” Carrington told the Herald.
“I’m very, very green in this space, so it’s a pretty cool learning curve.
“I’m not the most well-versed on basketball. But the women’s league starts in October, so I’m really excited just to learn. We’ve got a bit of time to get things in order.”
Carrington is the sixth woman to join the ownership group joining a team with rich sporting pedigree: Jodi Cameron (Tall Ferns legend and current Kāhu head coach), Rachel Howard (former Football Fern now Adidas executive), Jo Caird (former New Zealand junior tennis representative) and Paula “Georgie” George (England rugby captain and World Cup winner).
“I do have a set of experiences that I hope would be really useful to the team, but I’m also really keen just to work and see what’s required and build and help support in any way I can.
“The aim would be to get back into international racing for next year.”
