Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

How putting community ahead of competition revitalises sport – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Year 7 and 8 students from St Kentigern Girls' School play at the College Rifles Rugby Club on Friday, November 13, 2020. Photo / Photosport

Year 7 and 8 students from St Kentigern Girls' School play at the College Rifles Rugby Club on Friday, November 13, 2020. Photo / Photosport

Alice Soper
Opinion by Alice Soper
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
Learn more

It was in my early 20s that a lot of my friends took up sport for the first time. At school, they had been drama kids, music kids and so loathed our PE lessons with fervour. While they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport