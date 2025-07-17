Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Team Telfer to double down on premiership domination

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Semba has won at Alexandra Park before and gets the perfect draw tonight. Photo / Trish Dunell

Semba has won at Alexandra Park before and gets the perfect draw tonight. Photo / Trish Dunell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Even for the man with a plan, Steve Telfer is stunned how quickly the New Zealand harness racing trainers’ premiership may have become a one-stable race.

Telfer and his sister/training partner Amanda go into this weekend’s racing 16 wins clear in the premiership after being 16 behind Michael House just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save