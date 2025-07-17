Advertisement
Horse racing: Patterson party looms at Robbie’s home-track season finale

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Belles Beau is rated the best of Robbie Patterson's three Ōpunakē Cup runners. Photo / Race Images

Robbie Patterson is leaving nothing in the locker as he tries to end the best season of his career on a home-track high tomorrow.

While the thoroughbred season still has almost two weeks to go, tomorrow’s New Plymouth meeting will be the last one Patterson sees in a while, at

