Portia Woodman-Wickliffe loves scoring tries so much that she didn’t realise she’d entered the Black Ferns’ record books during their 79-14 win over the United States in Albany.
The winger has become the Black Ferns’ all-time leading try-scorer, dotting down seven tries on Saturday to take her tally to 45, surpassing Vanessa Cootes, who previously held the record with 43.
Surprisingly, it’s not the first time Woodman-Wickliffe has scored that many tries in a test.
She scored seven in a 95-12 win against Japan in 2022, while her record for most in a game is eight, in a 121-0 win over Hong Kong in 2017. Cootes holds the record for most in a match, with nine against France in 1996.
The win over the United States was enough for the Black Ferns to claim the Pacific Four Series title, and after the match, Woodman-Wickliffe admitted she didn’t know “how many tries she scored” or that she’d claimed the women’s international record.