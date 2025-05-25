Advertisement
Black Ferns v USA: Portia Woodman-Wickliffe speechless after claiming try-scoring record

World's most famous rugby player, Ilona Maher, touches down in Tāmaki Makaurau to play the Black Ferns. Video / Sylvie Whinray

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe loves scoring tries so much that she didn’t realise she’d entered the Black Ferns’ record books during their 79-14 win over the United States in Albany.

The winger has become the Black Ferns’ all-time leading try-scorer, dotting down seven tries on Saturday to take her tally to 45, surpassing Vanessa Cootes, who previously held the record with 43.

Surprisingly, it’s not the first time Woodman-Wickliffe has scored that many tries in a test.

She scored seven in a 95-12 win against Japan in 2022, while her record for most in a game is eight, in a 121-0 win over Hong Kong in 2017. Cootes holds the record for most in a match, with nine against France in 1996.

The win over the United States was enough for the Black Ferns to claim the Pacific Four Series title, and after the match, Woodman-Wickliffe admitted she didn’t know “how many tries she scored” or that she’d claimed the women’s international record.

“Seven? I didn’t realise that,” said Woodman-Wickliffe. ”I’m so grateful for the girls that do the mahi.

“I literally just had to put the ball down. I put some really ugly tries out – like the one way over in that corner, that was ugly, but I’m grateful.”

Doug Howlett still holds the record for the most tries by an All Black with 49, so it won’t be long before Woodman-Wickliffe claims the New Zealand record for both male and female at international level.

Breaking the record seemed unlikely for Woodman-Wickliffe just months ago after insisting her time in the black jersey was over, following the Black Ferns Sevens defending their Olympic gold medal in Paris last year.

But after helping the Blues go back-to-back in Super Rugby Aupiki, Woodman-Wickliffe said she was keen for another crack on the big stage and came out of international retirement.

What sealed the comeback was that she had intended to make her debut in the NRLW this year with the Newcastle Knights, but an issue with the NRL, which runs the women’s competition, saw the deal fall through.

The Black Ferns now have two more matches – against a Black Ferns XV in Whangārei on July 5 and a week later against the Wallaroos in Wellington – before departing to England for the Rugby World Cup.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting says there will be a lot to consider in the weeks ahead to determine who is on the plane.

“There are still plenty of places to be earned,” said Bunting.

“We’ve built depth over the last couple of years and seeing it all come together now is amazing.

“Everyone’s helping each other get better, but there are some really tough decisions ahead.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

