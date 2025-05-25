“Seven? I didn’t realise that,” said Woodman-Wickliffe. ”I’m so grateful for the girls that do the mahi.

“I literally just had to put the ball down. I put some really ugly tries out – like the one way over in that corner, that was ugly, but I’m grateful.”

Doug Howlett still holds the record for the most tries by an All Black with 49, so it won’t be long before Woodman-Wickliffe claims the New Zealand record for both male and female at international level.

Breaking the record seemed unlikely for Woodman-Wickliffe just months ago after insisting her time in the black jersey was over, following the Black Ferns Sevens defending their Olympic gold medal in Paris last year.

But after helping the Blues go back-to-back in Super Rugby Aupiki, Woodman-Wickliffe said she was keen for another crack on the big stage and came out of international retirement.

What sealed the comeback was that she had intended to make her debut in the NRLW this year with the Newcastle Knights, but an issue with the NRL, which runs the women’s competition, saw the deal fall through.

The Black Ferns now have two more matches – against a Black Ferns XV in Whangārei on July 5 and a week later against the Wallaroos in Wellington – before departing to England for the Rugby World Cup.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting says there will be a lot to consider in the weeks ahead to determine who is on the plane.

“There are still plenty of places to be earned,” said Bunting.

“We’ve built depth over the last couple of years and seeing it all come together now is amazing.

“Everyone’s helping each other get better, but there are some really tough decisions ahead.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.