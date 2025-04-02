Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s NRLW switch halted by World Cup ambassador role

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe in action for the Black Ferns Sevens. Photo / Photosport

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe in action for the Black Ferns Sevens. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns great Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s quest to play for the Newcastle Knights in the upcoming NRLW season is over because of a conflict of interest.

The 33-year-old – who exclusively revealed to the NZ Herald last year of her desire to play in the NRLW - had agreed to terms with the Knights last year to make the switch, but the NRL - which runs the women’s competition - refused to register the contract because of her ambassador role at the upcoming women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

That role would have seen her leave late in the season to fulfil her commitments and AAP reports Woodman-Wickliffe has since given up hope of making the switch to the 13-woman game.

AAP claims the NRL would have been open to Woodman-Wickliffe completing ambassadorial work, had it fallen outside of the season, but the conflicting schedules made it too challenging.

The NRLW season kicks off on July 3 with the grand final set to take place on October 5, while the women’s Rugby World Cup starts on August 22, ending September 27.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Black Ferns have won the past two Rugby World Cups.

It would have been Woodman-Wickliffe’s first venture in the NRLW, having forged a successful career in international rugby.

Woodman-Wickliffe is a two-time Olympic gold medallist in sevens and two-time Rugby World Cup winner, having played 24 tests for the Black Ferns.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She retired from international rugby last year and first went to Japan to play for the Mie Pearls before returning to New Zealand where she’s currently playing for the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki.

Woodman-Wickliffe wouldn’t have been the first Black Fern to try her hand at NRLW, with Tyla King, Stacey Waaka and Tenika Willison among the former players who took part last season.

The upcoming NRLW season welcomes the return of the women’s Warriors for the first time since 2019.

Their team is highlighted by the signing of Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Brake (née Blyde).

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport