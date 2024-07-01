She was recognised by World Rugby as Sevens Player of the Year in 2015, Women’s Player of the Year (XVs) in 2017 and in 2020 was named as the top women’s sevens player of the past decade.

In a social media post, Woodman-Wickliffe reflected on her time in the black jersey.

“After 12 incredible years representing New Zealand in sevens and 15s, the upcoming Paris Olympics will be my last time playing in the black jersey.

“Rugby has provided me more than a career, it’s given me a second whānau in my sisters, opportunities to see the world and experience things I never would have otherwise. One last dance with my sisters in Paris,” said Woodman-Wickliffe.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson commented: “It is impossible to measure the impact Portia has had on rugby. She is a once in a generation player who reached the pinnacle on the field, on multiple occasions, and off the field has helped to grow the women’s game across the globe, where she is an incredible ambassador and represents everything great about our sport.

“Within New Zealand Rugby we talk a lot about winning with mana and Portia certainly personifies that.”

Black Ferns Sevens Coach Cory Sweeney remarked on the influence Woodman-Wickliffe has had on the game.

“It’s been a real privilege to be part of Portia’s journey over the past eight years, watching her dominate and influence the game makes me feel incredibly prod. Shes will be hugely missed but there is one more huge opportunity for her to go out there and to deepen the legacy she will leave behind,” said Sweeney.

Woodman-Wickliffe will don the black jersey for the last time in Paris, her third appearance at the Olympic Games.