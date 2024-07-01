Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns
Updated

Black Ferns legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe to retire after Paris Olympics

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe will play her final tournament at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Laszlo Geczo, INPHO

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe will play her final tournament at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Laszlo Geczo, INPHO

One of the most recognisable and decorated players in world rugby, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, has today announced she will retire from international rugby after the Paris Olympics.

A fan favourite, Woodman-Wickliffe has been a star of both the sevens and 15s game for more than a decade, having an impact on and off the field.

Starting as a professional netballer, Woodman-Wickliffe was introduced to rugby through the Go4Gold programme and was part of the first Black Ferns Sevens team to play on the World Series in 2012.

A Rugby World Cup winner in 2017 and 2022, a Rugby World Cup Sevens winner in 2013 and 2018, Olympic gold and silver medallist and Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medallist are just a few of the on-field accolades she has to her name.

A record holder in both games, Woodman-Wickliffe has scored the most tries in Rugby World Cups, with 20; most tries in a Black Ferns Test, with eight; and most tries in Sevens Series history with 256.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She was recognised by World Rugby as Sevens Player of the Year in 2015, Women’s Player of the Year (XVs) in 2017 and in 2020 was named as the top women’s sevens player of the past decade.

In a social media post, Woodman-Wickliffe reflected on her time in the black jersey.

“After 12 incredible years representing New Zealand in sevens and 15s, the upcoming Paris Olympics will be my last time playing in the black jersey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Rugby has provided me more than a career, it’s given me a second whānau in my sisters, opportunities to see the world and experience things I never would have otherwise. One last dance with my sisters in Paris,” said Woodman-Wickliffe.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson commented: “It is impossible to measure the impact Portia has had on rugby. She is a once in a generation player who reached the pinnacle on the field, on multiple occasions, and off the field has helped to grow the women’s game across the globe, where she is an incredible ambassador and represents everything great about our sport.

“Within New Zealand Rugby we talk a lot about winning with mana and Portia certainly personifies that.”

Black Ferns Sevens Coach Cory Sweeney remarked on the influence Woodman-Wickliffe has had on the game.

“It’s been a real privilege to be part of Portia’s journey over the past eight years, watching her dominate and influence the game makes me feel incredibly prod. Shes will be hugely missed but there is one more huge opportunity for her to go out there and to deepen the legacy she will leave behind,” said Sweeney.

Woodman-Wickliffe will don the black jersey for the last time in Paris, her third appearance at the Olympic Games.

Latest from Black Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Ferns