One of the most recognisable and decorated players in world rugby, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, has today announced she will retire from international rugby after the Paris Olympics.
A fan favourite, Woodman-Wickliffe has been a star of both the sevens and 15s game for more than a decade, having an impact on and off the field.
Starting as a professional netballer, Woodman-Wickliffe was introduced to rugby through the Go4Gold programme and was part of the first Black Ferns Sevens team to play on the World Series in 2012.
A Rugby World Cup winner in 2017 and 2022, a Rugby World Cup Sevens winner in 2013 and 2018, Olympic gold and silver medallist and Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medallist are just a few of the on-field accolades she has to her name.
A record holder in both games, Woodman-Wickliffe has scored the most tries in Rugby World Cups, with 20; most tries in a Black Ferns Test, with eight; and most tries in Sevens Series history with 256.