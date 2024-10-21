“Right from the get-go I wanted to come back to the Blues and play alongside my niece. I’m hoping to play with her before she, hopefully, gets into a black jersey.

“I have looked at league and that is still an option but I haven’t looked past Japan and the Blues. This is what I’ve been looking forward to, playing alongside my niece.”

With the World Cup on the horizon, 10 months away in England, could Woodman-Wickliffe be tempted to emerge from retirement to boost the Black Ferns’ title defence?

“That’s going to be the tricky part because I’m pretty adamant I’m not playing for New Zealand, purely because I want to play with freedom. I want to play social netball and touch. Those are things I’m really looking forward to. I’m not looking for a black jersey. I’ve achieved what I wanted to. This is where I want to be.”

Despite the Black Ferns’ struggles this year, losing to Ireland for the first time and England in the recent WXV 1 tournament, Woodman-Wickliffe is backing Allan Bunting’s team to respond in time for the World Cup – just as they did to capture the crown at Eden Park in 2022.

“We did the same. We went to France and England and got pumped. A year later, we pulled it out at the World Cup. It’s no different. I have absolute faith in them.

“I love losing. As much as it sucks, it shows the points you can grow. Yes, WXV is an amazing competition but it’s a learning point. You can’t help but get better from that.”

Woodman-Wickliffe’s father, Kawhena, represented the All Blacks, Northland and New Zealand Māori on the wing before playing well into golden oldie status.

With power and pace that propelled her over and around countless defenders, the 33-year-old signalled she could follow his lead, believing she has many sporting years to come.

“Without a doubt. My dad stopped playing rugby when he was 55. If I get to that point, it’d be great. I want to play rugby as long as I can. As long as the body can handle it, I’m staying in there.

“Farah Palmer Cup, Super Rugby, there’s all sorts of opportunities. And I want all of it. I want to have fun. I played 10, 12 years of serious high performance rugby for our country. Now it’s have fun and be with my mates.”

While Woodman-Wickliffe would walk into most teams on the wing, with the Blues boasting Black Ferns star Katelyn Vaha’akolo on the edge and her niece Kerri Johnson also a budding finisher, she is open to a positional switch.

“I’ve told [Blues coach] Willie [Walker] if there’s a hole anywhere in the forwards or backs I’ll play wherever you want. I told him maybe at seven – Nial [Williams-Guthrie] is not here anymore. I’m not here to impress anyone or score tries. I just want to be on the field.”

Woodman-Wickliffe lives in Tauranga with her wife, former Black Fern and Blues outside back Renee. Having represented the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki two years ago, she knows jibes from former teammates are incoming.

“There is going to be I’m sure, once they find out. I’ve told a couple of the girls but understanding why I’ve come here to play with Kerri, they can’t say anything. This is home, I’m Northland proud. My dad is really happy I’m coming home. There’ll be banter so we’ll see how that goes.”

At this stage, Woodman-Wickliffe has committed to the Blues for next season but given her pedigree, influence and experience, no one would rule out an extension.

“When I enjoy things and I love the challenge, it’s hard to say no. So, yes, one year but who knows where we’ll go after that.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



