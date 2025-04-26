All the action as Moana Pasifika host the Fijian Drua in Albany.

Moana Pasifika have made wholesale changes to their matchday 23 to face the Fijian Drua at North Harbour Stadium.

For the first time in Moana colours, the Savea brothers are in line to share the field after leaving the Hurricanes.

Captain Ardie Savea returns at openside flanker after missing last week’s defeat to the Brumbies and older brother Julian starts on the bench.

William Havili returns at fullback after missing last week, while Jackson Garden-Bachop takes over at No 10 from Patrick Pellegrini.

Samuel Slade returns to the second row alongside Tom Curry, while Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi and Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou form a new front row.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu, 2. Millenium Sanerivi, 3. Feleti Sae-Tau’ufo’ou, 4. Tom Savage, 5. Samuel Slade, 6. Miracle Faiilagi, 7. Ardie Savea (c), 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Jonathan Taumateine, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Fine Inisi, 12. Danny Toala, 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo, 14. Tevita Ofa, 15. William Havili

Bench: 16. Tomasi Maka, 17. Monu Moli, 18. Chris Apoua, 19. Allan Craig, 20. Sione Havili Talitui, 21. Melani Matavao, 22. Patrick Pellegrini, 23. Julian Savea.

Unavailable: James Lay (neck), Lotu Inisi (knee), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Sama Malolo (shoulder), Samiuela Moli (rib), Sione Mafile’o (neck), Solomon Alaimalo (foot).