She will leave with a host of individual and team honours – including two world player of the year awards, three Olympic medals and two Rugby World Cup triumphs.

There has also been the prodigious point scoring – she has more than 250 tries for her beloved Black Ferns Sevens – but she is already looking ahead to the new chapter.

“I want to play league – I’m really interested,” Woodman-Wickliffe confirmed to the Herald. “If I can, I want to play next season and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Woodman-Wickliffe said there has already been some interest from Australian clubs. She added that she was yet to talk with the Warriors – who will re-enter the NRLW from next season – but had an open mind.

“I don’t mind where I play,” Woodman-Wickliffe said.

Unlike some of her peers, who have dabbled in both codes, especially growing up, Woodman-Wickliffe has never tried the 13-a-side game.

“I’ve always wanted to have a go. I tried to play when I was at school but my Dad [former All Black Kawhena Woodman] said ‘no way, we are a rugby family’.”

It has been suggested that she could play anywhere on the edge – second row, centre, or wing – though she doesn’t have a preference.

“I would play wherever,” said Woodman-Wickliffe. “It is exciting to have a new chapter.

It wouldn’t be straightforward, given the different defensive and attacking structures, along with the conditioning demands from the 10 metre offside rule. Woodman-Wickliffe mentioned she would have to work on her defence but few would bet against her mastering the sport, given the way she has continually evolved, developed and improved her game across the last decade or more. Her potential switch continues a trend across the women’s rugby codes, with playing moving back and forth between Sevens, Rugby and Rugby League.

Recent examples have included Stacey Waaka and Gayle Broughton, while fellow Ferns retiree Tyla King is heading back to league with St George-Illawarra. The structure of the women’s competitions allow for flexibility, with the ability to play both codes across the same calendar year.

Woodman-Wickliffe has other things on her mind – including more family time and being a ‘normal person’ – but the structure of the NRLW season, along with the competitive challenge, obviously appeals. The salary cap for 2025 is around A$1.4 million ($1.54 million). Most players will be paid between $44,000-$55,000, though they are also encouraged to work part time or study, with no team training permitted between 8am-4pm to encourage that. Players are also allowed to be employed by the club or sponsors – in legitimate jobs – while the NRL also provides up to $5000 in annual grants towards University or tertiary study.

“Let’s see what happens,” said Woodman-Wickliffe. “I’ve got an open mind about the future.”



