Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: How Sarah Hirini defied medical science to engineer Black Ferns Sevens gold

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
The Black Ferns Sevens speak about their Olympic experience and being able to give Tyler King and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe their final win. Video / Cheree Kinnear

By Michael Burgess in Paris

As the final whistle sounded at the Stade de France on Wednesday, New Zealand women’s sevens coach Cory Sweeney made a beeline for his co-captain Sarah Hirini.

