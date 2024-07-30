New Zealand medal total: 1

Black Ferns Sevens win gold again

The medal drought is over in style as the Black Ferns Sevens defended their title with a victory over Canada in the gold medal match. It must cement them as the greatest sevens team.

Sailing: Men’s 49 give up top spot, remain in medal hunt

The 49er teams swapped form in Marseille, with Jo Aleh and Molly Meech storming up the 49erFX standings and the McKiwis really struggling to lose their overall lead. Aleh and Meech were third, second and recorded a win jumping up to seventh with three races left before the medal race. McHardie and McKenzie sit third overall on 50 net points, 15 back from the leaders.

In the windsurfing, Josh Armit sits in 10th, 22 points off the medals, and Veerle ten Have sits 16th after seven of 17 races.

Rowing: Another strong day of advancing NZ crews

The women’s double scull crew of Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis are into the final with a semifinal victory. Men’s double scullers Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry were third in the semifinal and also qualified for a final

Single scullers Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh both moved into their respective semifinals with victories in the quarter-finals.

Swimming: Kiwis fail to advance

All three New Zealanders in the swimming heats in the morning session failed to advance meaning no black caps will be on display in the night session. Cameron Gray was sixth in his 100m freestyle heat, Lewis Clareburt was seventh in his 200m butterfly heat and Eve Thomas finished sixth in her 1500m freestyle heat.

Shooting: Owen Robinson just misses final

The Kiwi trap shooter finished 11th, a shot shy of a shoot-out for the final. China’s Ying Qi won the gold.

Canoe slalom: Finn Butcher impresses into semifinal

The kayaker appearing in his maiden Games had a strong first run which put in him fourth. Didn’t have a great second run but you take your best score and that was plenty for Butcher to advance in seventh spot. He’ll look to compete for a medal tomorrow.

Hockey: Black Sticks lose again

A third straight loss leaves the men’s hockey team winless. In another tight game, Argentina win 2-0 with their second being an empty-netter with four seconds remaining. New Zealand had four penalty corners but couldn’t convert any and lose Kane Russell to injury in the final quarter. They’ll need to beat Ireland and Australia in their final two matches to have any chance of making the quarter-finals.

New Zealand results at the Paris Olympics day four

Shooting - Men’s trap shooting qualification - Owen Robinson. 11th.

Swimming - Women’s 1500m freestyle heats - Eve Thomas. 6th in her heat; failed to make final.

Swimming - Men’s 100m freestyle heats - Cameron Gray. 6th in his heat; failed to make final.

Swimming - Men’s 200m butterfly heats - Lewis Clareburt. 8th in his heat; failed to make final.

Rowing - Women’s double sculls semifinal - Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis. 1st and through to the final.

Rowing - Men’s double sculls semifinal - Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry. 3rd and through to the final.

Rowing - Men’s single sculls quarter-finals - Tom Mackintosh. 1st and through to the semifinals.

Rowing - Women’s single sculls quarter-finals - Emma Twigg. 1st and through to the semifinals.

Rugby sevens - Women’s semifinal: NZ 24 USA 12, NZ through to gold medal match.

Sailing - Foil men - Josh Armit: Race 2: 18th, Race 3: 1st, Race 4: 14th, Race 5: 8th, Race 6: Disqualified.

Sailing - Foil women - Veerle ten Have: Race 3: 16th, Race 4: 8th, Race 5: 18th, Race 6: 5th. Race 7: 12th.

Sailing - 49er FX women - Jo Aleh and Molly Meech: Race 7: 3rd, Race 8: 2nd. Race 9: 1st.

Sailing - 49er FX men - Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie: Race 7: 11th, Race 8: 18th. Race 9: 16th.

Canoe Slalom - Men’s kayak single heats - Finn Butcher - Run 1: 86.35 (4th) Run 2: 142.08 (24th) - Finished seventh and through to semifinals.

Hockey - New Zealand men 0 Argentina 2.

Rugby sevens - Women’s final: NZ 19 Canada 12, NZ win gold medal.

