7.30am: Rugby sevens - Men’s pool match v South Africa

Friday July 26

2.30am: Rugby sevens - Men’s pool match v Ireland

3am: Football - Football Ferns v Canada, group game

7am-8am: Rugby sevens - Men’s quarter-final - if qualified

Saturday July 27

5.30am: Opening ceremony

DAY 1

7pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s heats (Tom MacIntosh)

7.30pm: Equestrian – Eventing - Individual dressage (Melissa Galloway)

8.12pm: Rowing – Single sculls women’s heats (Emma Twigg)

9pm: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas)

9pm: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly heats (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand)

9.30pm: Rowing - Double sculls men’s heats (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry)

10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles first round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

10pm: Rowing - Double sculls women’s heats (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Donoghue)

Sunday July 28

12.30am: Cycling – Women’s time trial road (Kim Cadzow)

1am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)

1.30am-2am: Rugby sevens - Men’s semifinal - if qualified

2.34am: Cycling – Men’s time trial road (Laurence Pithie)

3.30am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v India, pool B game

4am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)

5am: Football – OlyWhites v USA, group game

5am: Rugby sevens - Men’s bronze match – if qualified

5am: Surfing - Men’s round 1 (Billy Stairmand)

5.45am: Rugby sevens - Men’s gold match – if qualified

6.30am: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly semifinal (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand) - if qualified

6.55am: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas)- if qualified

9.48am: Surfing - Women’s round 1 (Saffi Vette)

DAY 2

Monday July 29

7.30pm: Gymnastics - Artistic - Individual All-Around - Women (Georgia-Rose Brown)

8.30pm: Rowing - pair women’s heats (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman)

9pm: Rowing - pair men’s heats (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson)

9pm: Swimming - Men’s 400m IM medley heats (Lewis Clareburt)

9pm: Swimming - Women’s 200m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather)

9pm: Swimming - Men’s 100m backstroke heats (Kane Follows)

9.30pm: Rowing - Lightweight Double Scull women’s heats (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox)

10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles first round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

10pm: Sailing - 49er races 1-3 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

10pm: Sailing - 49er FX races 1-3 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

10pm: Sailing - Foil men races 1-4 (Josh Armit)

10pm: Sailing - Foil women races 1-4 (Veerle ten Have)

10.30pm: Rowing - four women’s heats (Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors and Kerri Williams)

10.50pm: Rowing - four men’s heats (Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray and Oliver Maclean)

12.10am: Mountain bike cross country - women (Sammie Maxwell)

1.30am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 semifinal (Luuka Jones)

3am: Football - Football Ferns v Colombia, group game

3.30am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v Belgium, pool B game

3.45am: Canoe slalom – Women’s K1 final (Luuka Jones)

4am: Rugby sevens - Women’s pool match v China

5am: Surfing - Women’s round 2 (Saffi Vette)

6.30am: Swimming - Men’s 400m IM medley final (Lewis Clareburt) - if qualified

6.45am: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly final (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand) - if qualified

7.30am: Rugby sevens - Women’s pool match v Canada

7.37am: Swimming - Men’s 100m backstroke semifinal (Kane Follows)

8am: Swimming - Women’s 200m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather)

9.48am: Surfing - Men’s round 2 (Billy Stairmand)

DAY 3

Tuesday July 30

7pm: Shooting - Men’s trap qualification (Owen Robinson)

10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles second round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 49er races 4-6 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

10pm: Sailing - 49er FX races 4-6 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

10pm: Sailing - Foil men races 5-8 (Josh Armit)

10pm: Sailing - Foil women races 5-8 (Veerle ten Have)

12.10am: Mountain bike cross country - Men (Sam Gaze)

1.30am: Canoe slalom – Men’s K1 semifinal (Finn Butcher) - if qualified

2.30am: Rugby sevens - Women’s pool match v Fiji

3.20am: Canoe slalom – Men’s K1 semifinal (Finn Butcher) - if qualified

5am: Surfing - Men’s round 3 (Billy Stairmand)

7am-8am: Rugby sevens - Women’s quarter-final - if qualified

7.22am: Swimming - Men’s 100m backstroke final (Kane Follows) - if qualified

9.48am: Surfing - Women’s round 3 (Saffi Vette)

DAY 4

6pm: Triathlon - Men’s individual race (Hayden Wilde, Dylan McCullough)

7pm: Shooting - Men’s trap qualification (Owen Robinson)

7.30pm: Rowing – Single sculls women’s quarter-final (Emma Twigg) - if qualified

8.10pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s quarter-final (Tom MacIntosh) - if qualified

8.50pm: Rowing - Double sculls women’s semifinal (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Donoghue) - if qualified

9pm: Swimming - 200m butterfly men’s heat (Lewis Clareburt)

9pm: Swimming - 100m freestyle men’s heat (Cameron Gray)

9pm: Swimming - 1500m freestyle women’s heat (Eve Thomas)

9.10pm: Rowing - Double sculls men’s semifinal (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry) - if qualified

10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles third round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 49er races 7-9 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

10pm: Sailing - 49er FX races 7-9 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

10pm: Sailing - Foil men races 9-12 (Josh Armit)

10pm: Sailing - Foil women races 9-12 (Veerle ten Have)

11.45pm: Equestrian - Eventing Team - Day 1 (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)

Wednesday July 31

1.30am-2am: Rugby sevens - Women’s semifinal - if qualified

1.30am: Shooting - Men’s trap final (Owen Robinson)

2am: Canoe Slalom - run 1 (Finn Butcher)

3am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v Argentina, pool B game

4.10am: Canoe Slalom - run 2 (Finn Butcher)

5am: Football - OlyWhites v France, group game

5am-5.45am: Rugby sevens - Women’s gold and bronze medal matches - if qualified

5am: Surfing - Men’s quarter-final (Billy Stairmand) - if qualified

6.40am: Swimming - 100m freestyle men’s semifinal (Cameron Gray) - if qualified

6.41am: Swimming - 200m butterfly men’s semifinal (Lewis Clareburt) - if qualified

7.24am: Surfing - Women’s quarter-final (Saffi Vette) - if qualified

9.48am: Surfing - Men’s semifinal (Billy Stairmand) - if qualified

11am: Surfing - Women’s semifinal (Saffi Vette) - if qualified

1.34pm: Surfing - Men’s gold medal final (Billy Stairmand) - if qualified

2.15pm: Surfing - Women’s gold medal final (Saffi Vette) - if qualified

DAY 5

6pm: Triathlon - Women’s individual race (Ainsley Thorpe, Nicole van der Kaay)

8,34pm: Rowing - pair men’s semifinals (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson) - if qualified

8.54pm: Rowing - pair women’s semifinals (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman) - if qualified

9pm: Swimming - 200m backstroke men’s heats (Kane Follows)

9.43pm: Rowing - Lightweight Double Scull women’s semifinals (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox)

10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles quarter-finals (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 49er races 10-12 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

10pm: Sailing - 49er FX races 10-12 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

10pm: Sailing - Foil men races 13-16 (Josh Armit)

10pm: Sailing - Foil women races 13-16 (Veerle ten Have)

10.45pm: Equestrian - Eventing Team - Day 2 (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)

Thursday August 1

6.36am: Swimming - 200m butterfly men’s final (Lewis Clareburt) - if qualified

7am: Football Ferns v France, group game

7.04am: Swimming - 1500m freestyle women’s final (Eve Thomas) - if qualified

7.34am: Swimming - 200m backstroke men’s semifinals (Kane Follows) - if qualified

8.15am: Swimming - 100m freestyle men’s final (Cameron Gray) - if qualified

DAY 6

7pm - Golf, men’s first round (Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier)

7.30pm: Rowing – Single sculls women’s semifinals (Emma Twigg) - if qualified

7.50pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s semifinals (Tom MacIntosh) - if qualified

8pm - Judo - Women’s 78kg round of 64 (Moira Koster)

8.28pm - Judo - Women’s 78kg round of 32 (Moira Koster) - if qualified

8.30pm - Hockey - Black Sticks men v Australia, pool B game

9pm - Swimming - 200m IM medley men’s heat (Lewis Clareburt)

9pm - Swimming - 4 x 200m freestyle relay women’s heat

9pm - Swimming - 50m freestyle men’s heat (Taiko Torepe-Ormsby)

9.18pm: Rowing - Double sculls women’s final (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Donoghue) - if qualified

9.30pm: Rowing - Double sculls men’s final (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry) - if qualified

10.30pm: Rowing - four women’s heats (Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors and Kerri Williams)

10pm: Tennis - Women’s doubles semifinals (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 49er medal race (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 49er FX medal race (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - Foil men medal race (Josh Armit) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - Foil women medal race (Veerle ten Have) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 1-2 (Tom Saunders)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 1-2 (Greta Pilkington)

10.10pm: Rowing - four men’s final (Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray and Oliver Maclean) - if qualified

10.20pm - Judo - Women’s 78kg round of 16 (Moira Koster) - if qualified

11.16pm - Judo - Women’s 78kg quarter-final (Moira Koster) - if qualified

Friday August 2

2.51am - Judo - Women’s 78kg semifinal (Moira Koster) - if qualified

4.09am - Judo - Women’s 78kg medal bouts (Moira Koster) - if qualified

4.15am: Gymnastics - Artistic - Individual All-Around final - Women (Georgia-Rose Brown) - if qualified

6am: BMX racing, men’s quarter-final (Rico Bearman)

6.20am: BMX racing, women’s quarter-final (Leila Walker)

6.37am: Swimming - 200m backstroke men’s final (Kane Follows) - if qualified

6.44am: Swimming - 50m freestyle men’s semifinals (Taiko Torepe-Ormsby)

7.34am: Swimming - 200m IM medley men’s semifinal (Lewis Clareburt) - if qualified

7.48am: Swimming - 4 x 200m freestyle relay women’s final

8.05am: BMX racing, men’s last chance qualifier (Rico Bearman)

8.15am: BMX racing, women’s last chance qualifier (Leila Walker)

DAY 7

7pm: Golf, men’s second round (Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier)

8pm: Judo - Women’s +78kg round of 64 (Sydnee Andrews)

8.24pm: Judo - Women’s +78kg round of 32 (Sydnee Andrews) - if qualified

9pm: Swimming - 800m freestyle women’s heats (Erika Fairweather)

9pm: Swimming - 100m butterfly men’s heats (Cameron Gray)

9pm: Swimming - 800m freestyle women’s heats (Eve Thomas)

9.05pm: Athletics - Men’s 1500m heats (Sam Tanner)

9.30pm: Rowing - pair men’s final (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson)

9.42pm: Rowing - pair women’s final (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman)

9.50pm: Athletics - women’s 100m heat (Zoe Hobbs)

10pm: Gymnastics -Trampoline women’s qualification (Madeline Davidson)

10pm: Sailing - Foil men’s quarter-finals, semifinals and final (Josh Armit) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - Foil women’s quarter-finals, semifinals and final (Veerle ten Have) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 3-4 (Tom Saunders)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 3-4 (Greta Pilkington)

10.22pm: Rowing - Lightweight Double Scull women’s final (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox)

11.16pm: Judo - Women’s +78kg quarter-finals (Sydnee Andrews) - if qualified

11.50pm: Gymnastics - Trampoline women’s final (Madeline Davidson) - if qualified

Saturday August 3

1.30am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s time trial (Luuka Jones)

2.40am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s time trial (Finn Butcher)

3am: Hockey - Black Sticks v Ireland pool game

4am: Gymnastics - Trampoline men’s final (Dylan Schmidt)

5.45am: Gymnastics - Trampoline men’s final (Dylan Schmidt) - if qualified

6am: BMX racing, men’s semifinal (Rico Bearman) - if qualified

6.10am: Athletics - Men’s shot put qualifying (Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh)

6.15am: BMX racing, men’s semifinal (Leila Walker) - if qualified

6.30am: Swimming - 50m freestyle men’s final (Taiko Torepe-Ormsby) - if qualified

6.49am: Swimming - 200m IM medley men’s final (Lewis Clareburt) - if qualified

7am: Swimming - 100m butterfly men’s semifinal (Cameron Gray) - if qualified

7.35am: BMX racing, men’s final (Rico Bearman) - if qualified

7.50am: BMX racing, men’s final (Leila Walker) - if qualified

DAY 8

7pm: Golf, men’s third round (Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier)

7pm: Shooting, women’s skeet qualification (Chloe Tipple)

8.18pm: Rowing – Single sculls women’s final (Emma Twigg) - if qualified

8.30pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s final (Tom MacIntosh) - if qualified

9pm: Cycling - Men’s road race (Laurence Pithie and Corbin Strong)

10pm: Sailing - Nacra races 1-3 (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 5-6 (Tom Saunders)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 5-6 (Greta Pilkington)

Sunday August 4

1.30am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s round 1 (Luuka Jones)

2.40am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s time round 1 (Finn Butcher)

5.15am: Athletics - Men’s 1500m repechage (Sam Tanner) - if qualified

5.35am: Athletics - Men’s shot put final (Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh) - if qualified

5.50am: Athletics - Women’s 100m semifinal - Zoe Hobbs - if qualified

6.30am: Swimming - 100m butterfly men’s final (Cameron Gray) - if qualified

7.09am: Swimming - 800m freestyle women’s final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas) - if qualified

7.20am: Athletics - Women’s 100m final - Zoe Hobbs - if qualified

DAY 9

7pm: Golf, men’s fourth round (Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier)

7pm: Shooting, women’s skeet qualification (Chloe Tipple)

10pm: Sailing - Nacra races 4-6 (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing women’s (Justina Kitchen)

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing men’s (Lukas Walton-Keim)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 7-8 (Tom Saunders)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 7-8 (Greta Pilkington)

Monday August 5

12am: Cycling - Women’s road race (Kim Cadzow and Niamh Fisher-Black)

1.30am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s heat (Finn Butcher)

1.30am: Shooting, women’s skeet qualification (Chloe Tipple) - if qualified

1.40am: Gymnastics - Individual all-around Uneven bars final (Georgia-Rose Brown) - if qualified

2.45am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s heat (Luuka Jones)

7.15am: Athletics - Men’s 1500m repechage (Sam Tanner) - if qualified

DAY 10

6pm: Triathlon - Team relay (Dylan McCullough, Hayden Wilde, Ainsley Thorpe, Nicole van der Kay)

8.10pm: Athletics - Men’s discus qualification (Connor Bell)

8.20pm: Athletics - Women’s hammer throw qualification (Lauren Bruce)

8.40pm: Athletics - Women’s pole vault qualification (Eliza McCartney, Imogen Ayris, Olivia McTaggart)

10pm: Sailing - Nacra races 7-9 (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing women’s (Justina Kitchen)

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing men’s (Lukas Walton-Keim)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s races 9-10 (Tom Saunders)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s races 9-10 (Greta Pilkington)

11pm: Sport climbing Speed - qualification seeding (Sarah Tetzlaff)

11.40pm: Sport climbing Speed - qualification elimination (Sarah Tetzlaff)

Tuesday August 6

1am: Wrestling - Women’s freestyle 68kg elimination (Tayla Ford)

1.30am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s quarter-finals (Luuka Jones) - If qualified

1.52am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s quarter-finals (Finn Butcher) - If qualified

2.15am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s semifinals (Luuka Jones) - If qualified

2.28am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s semifinals (Finn Butcher) - If qualified

2.55am: Canoe slalom - KX women’s big final (Luuka Jones) - If qualified

3am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint qualifying

3am: Canoe slalom - KX men’s big final (Finn Butcher) - If qualified

4.55am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint first round

5.04am: Athletics - Men’s 3000m steeplechase heat (George Beamish)

5.53am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint bronze final - If qualified

5.58am: Cycling track - Women’s team sprint gold final - If qualified

7am: Wrestling - Women’s freestyle 68kg semifinal (Tayla Ford) - If qualified

DAY 11

7.30pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m men’s heat (Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth)

8pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m women’s heat (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan)

8.05pm: Athletics - Women’s 1500m heat (Maia Ramsden)

8.30pm: Canoe sprint - Men’s C2 500m heat (Max Brown and Grant Clancy)

9.30pm: Kayak sprint - Men’s K2 500m heat (Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth)

10pm: Sailing - Nacra races 7-9 (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing women’s (Justina Kitchen)

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing men’s (Lukas Walton-Keim)

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy men’s medal race (Tom Saunders) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - 1-person Dinghy women’s medal race (Greta Pilkington) - if qualified

10.10pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K2 500m heat (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin, Aimee Fisher and Lucy Matehaere)

11pm: Sport climbing - Speed - Men’s qualification (Julian David)

11.10pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m men’s quarter-final (Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) - if qualified

11.50pm: Canoe sprint - Men’s C2 500m quarter-final (Max Brown and Grant Clancy) - if qualified

Wednesday August 7

12.10am: Kayak sprint - K4 500m women’s quarter-finals (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan) - if qualified

12.30am: Kayak sprint - Men’s K2 500m quarter-final (Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) - if qualified

3.30am: Cycling - Track women’s team pursuit qualifying (Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields)

5.14am: Cycling - Track men’s team pursuit qualifying (Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart)

6am: Athletics - Women’s hammer throw final (Lauren Bruce) - if qualified

6.50am: Athletics - Men’s 1500m final (Sam Tanner) - if qualified

DAY 12

7pm: Women’s golf round one (Lydia Ko)

7.30pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K1 500m heats (Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher)

8.05pm: Athletics - Men’s high jump qualification (Hamish Kerr)

8.25pm: Athletics - Women’s javelin qualification (Tori Peeters)

9pm: Athletics - Men’s 800m heats (James Preston)

10pm: Sailing - Nacra medal race (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson) - If qualified

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing women’s (Justina Kitchen)

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing men’s (Lukas Walton-Keim)

10.28pm: Sport climbing Speed - qualification elimination (Sarah Tetzlaff) - if qualified

10.45pm: Athletics - Women’s 1500m repechage (Maia Ramsden) - potential

10.45pm: Cycling - track - Men’s sprint qualifying (Sam Dakin)

10.46pm: Sport climbing Speed - qualification semifinal (Sarah Tetzlaff) - if qualified

10.55pm: Sport climbing Speed - qualification semifinal (Sarah Tetzlaff) - if qualified

11.26pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s keirin first round (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch)

11.30pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K1 500m quarter-finals (Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher) - if qualified

11.52pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint qualifying (Ellesse Andrews, Shaane Fulton and Rebecca Petch)

Thursday August 8

12.30am: Cycling - Track - Men’s sprint 1/32 finals (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

1am: Diving - Women’s 3m springboard (Lizzie Roussel)

3.30am: Cycling - Track - Men’s sprint 1/16 finals (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

4.25am: Cycling - Track men’s team pursuit bronze final (Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart) - if qualified

4.33am: Cycling - Track men’s team pursuit gold final (Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart) - if qualified

4.57am: Cycling - Track women’s team pursuit gold final (Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields) - if qualified

5am: Athletics - Women’s pole vault final (Eliza McCartney, Imogen Ayris, Olivia McTaggart) - if qualified

5.15am: Athletics - Men’s triple jump qualification (Ethan Olivier)

5.38am: Cycling - Track - Men’s sprint 1/8 finals (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

6.25am: Athletics - Men’s discus final (Connor Bell) - if qualified

7.40am: Athletics - Men’s 3000m steeplechase final (George Beamish) - if qualified

DAY 13

7pm: Women’s golf round two (Lydia Ko)

8pm: Diving - Women’s 3m springboard semifinal (Lizzie Roussel) - if qualified

8.25pm: Athletics - Women’s shot put qualifying (Maddi Wesche)

9.40pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m women’s semifinals (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan) - if qualified

9.50pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m men’s semifinals (Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing women’s medal races (Justina Kitchen) - if qualified

10pm: Sailing - Kite surfing men’s medal races (Lukas Walton-Keim) - if qualified

10.28pm: Sport climbing - Speed - Men’s quarter-final (Julian David) - if qualified

10.46pm: Sport climbing - Speed - Men’s semifinal (Julian David) - if qualified

10.55pm: Sport climbing - Speed - Men’s final (Julian David) - if qualified

11.30pm: Canoe sprint - Men’s C2 500m final (Max Brown and Grant Clancy) - if qualified

11.50pm: Kayak sprint - K4 500m women’s final (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan) - if qualified

Friday August 9

3am - Cycling - Track men’s Omnium scratch race (Aaron Gate)

3.18am: Cycling - Track - Women’s keirin quarter-finals (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch) - if qualified

3.38am: Cycling - Track men’s Omnium tempo race (Aaron Gate)

4.01am: Cycling - Track - Men’s sprint quarter-finals (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

4.15am: Cycling - Track - Women’s keirin semifinals (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch) - if qualified

4.23am: Cycling - Track men’s Omnium elimination race (Aaron Gate)

5.11am: Cycling - Track - Women’s keirin final (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch) - if qualified

5.27am: Cycling - Track men’s Omnium points race (Aaron Gate)

5.35am: Athletics - Women’s 1500m semifinal (Maia Ramsden) - potential

DAY 14

7pm: Women’s golf round three (Lydia Ko)

8.50pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K2 500m semifinal (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin, Aimee Fisher and Lucy Matehaere) - if qualified

9.10pm: Kayak sprint - Men’s K2 500m semifinal (Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) - if qualified

9.30pm: Athletics - Men’s 800m semifinal (James Preston) - if qualified

11.10pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K2 500m final (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin, Aimee Fisher and Lucy Matehaere) - if qualified

11.30pm: Kayak sprint - Men’s K2 500m final (Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth) - if qualified

Saturday August 10

12am: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint qualifying (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton)

12.41am: Cycling - track - Men’s sprint semifinals (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

12.48am: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint 1/32 finals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

1am: Diving - Women’s 3m springboard final (Lizzie Roussel) - if qualified

4am: Cycling - track - Men’s sprint final (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

4.09am: Cycling - track - Women’s Madison final (Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields)

5.10am: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint 1/16 finals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

5.30am: Artistic Swimming (Duet - Women), Technical Routine (Eva Morris and Nina Brown)

5.40am: Athletics - Women’s shot put final (Maddi Wesche) - if qualified

6.10am: Athletics - Men’s triple jump final (Ethan Olivier) - if qualified

DAY 15

7pm: Women’s golf round four (Lydia Ko)

8.30pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K1 500m semifinal (Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher) - if qualified

11pm: Kayak sprint - Women’s K1 500m final (Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher) - if qualified

Sunday August 11

3am: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint 1/8 finals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

3.19am: Cycling - Track - Men’s keirin 1st round - Sam Dakin

3.59am: Cycling - Track - Men’s Madison (Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart)

5.07am: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint quarter-finals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

5.10am: Athletics - Men’s high jump final (Hamish Kerr) - if qualified

5.25am: Athletics - Men’s 800m final (James Preston) - if qualified

5.30am: Artistic Swimming (Duet - Women), Free Routine (Eva Morris and Nina Brown)

5.40am: Athletics - Women’s javelin final (Tori Peeters) - if qualified

6.25am: Athletics - Women’s 1500m final (Maia Ramsden) - if qualified

6.30am: Weightlifting Men’s +102kg final (David Liti)

DAY 16

6pm: Athletics - Women’s marathon (Camille French)

9pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Scratch race (Ally Wollaston)

9.22pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint semifinals (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

9.29pm: Cycling - Track - Men’s keirin quarter-final (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

9.57pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Tempo race (Ally Wollaston)

10.29pm: Cycling - Track - Men’s keirin semifinal (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

10.45pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s sprint final (Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton) - if qualified

10.53pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Elimination race (Ally Wollaston)

11.32pm: Cycling - Track - Men’s keirin final (Sam Dakin) - if qualified

11.56pm: Cycling - Track - Women’s Omnium Points race (Ally Wollaston)

How can I watch the Paris Olympics 2024?

Sky New Zealand has the broadcasting rights to the 2024 Olympics and will have 12 channels dedicated to the 32 sports, including coverage on free-to-air Sky Open.