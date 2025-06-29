Advertisement
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympic champion Finn Butcher wins kayak cross gold at World Cup event in Prague

Olympic gold medallist Finn Butcher has won his maiden World Cup title, after winning gold in the men’s Kayak Cross final in Czechia.

The 30-year-old stormed out of the gates so well that his rivals, Martin Rudorfer and Manuel Ochoa were forced to take a risk to reel him in.

