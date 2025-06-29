Sports panel Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge to talk Liam Lawson best result in Austria and the weekend's Warriors loss.

Olympic gold medallist Finn Butcher has won his maiden World Cup title, after winning gold in the men’s Kayak Cross final in Czechia.

The 30-year-old stormed out of the gates so well that his rivals, Martin Rudorfer and Manuel Ochoa were forced to take a risk to reel him in.

Butcher has been competing in World Cup events since 2012, but the top prize has elluded him, having picked up three silvers and one bronze in the past.

Butcher said securing victory in Prague made it extra special.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “I really wanted to approach the kayak cross with no expectations.