Gold medallist Finn Butcher of Team New Zealand stands on the podium during the Canoe Slalom Men's Kayak Cross medal ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo / Getty Images)

Alexandra’s Finn Butcher became New Zealand’s latest golden hero with victory in the kayak cross at the Paris Olympics.

Butcher produced the paddle of his life to lead the field from start to finish in what was a flawless performance from the Kiwi, becoming the first ever Olympic champion in the men’s canoe slalom cross event.

Butcher is the first Kiwi man to win gold in an individual sport since Mahe Drysdale in the men’s single sculls at the Rio Games in 2016.

The 29-year-old grew up in Central Otago and began paddling at age 9 at a “have a go” day on a local river and immediately fell in love with the sport, developing into an elite athlete over the years.