Olympics 2024: Who is Finn Butcher? New Zealand’s latest gold medal winner

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Gold medallist Finn Butcher of Team New Zealand stands on the podium during the Canoe Slalom Men's Kayak Cross medal ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo / Getty Images)

Alexandra’s Finn Butcher became New Zealand’s latest golden hero with victory in the kayak cross at the Paris Olympics.

Butcher produced the paddle of his life to lead the field from start to finish in what was a flawless performance from the Kiwi, becoming the first ever Olympic champion in the men’s canoe slalom cross event.

Butcher is the first Kiwi man to win gold in an individual sport since Mahe Drysdale in the men’s single sculls at the Rio Games in 2016.

The 29-year-old grew up in Central Otago and began paddling at age 9 at a “have a go” day on a local river and immediately fell in love with the sport, developing into an elite athlete over the years.

Butcher was the New Zealand K1 reserve for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has continued to improve his ability and world ranking since then.

At the 2023 World Championships, he gained the Olympic quota spot for New Zealand, finishing 13th in K1 and 11th in Kayak Cross.

“It’s pretty special for me,” said Butcher when first selected for the Olympics.

“It’s going to be amazing to go to the Olympics and represent my community and all the people who’ve helped me on my journey.”

Finn Butcher celebrates crossing the finish line first and claiming gold in the men's canoe slalom cross at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Photosport
Finn Butcher of New Zealand, second left, in the Canoe Slalom cross heats. Photo / Photosport
