Home / Sport
Premium

History’s most brutal Olympic doping scandal - and the women who paid the price

21 minutes to read
The Times
By Oliver Moody

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Oliver Moody meets the female athletes of East Germany still living with the pain of winning at all costs.

In a maroon-carpeted conference room at a suburban Frankfurt hotel, 80

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport