ZB sports journalist Elijah Fa'afiu speaks to Ryan Bridge about the Sonny Bill Williams v Paul Gallen fight. Video / Herald NOW

Why Sonny Bill Williams wore Johor flag on his strip in Paul Gallen fight

As Sonny Bill Williams walked into the boxing ring to fight Paul Gallen, he had two flags proudly displayed on the chest of his jacket and the back of his trunks.

One was a Palestine flag, while the other was navy blue with a red section in the upper left corner, which featured a white crescent and a five-pointed star.

The mystery flag sparked questions, with some wondering if he had covered over the New Zealand flag.

Sonny Bill Williams' trunks during his fight against Paul Gallen. Photo / Photosport

But the flag and coat of arms represent the Malaysian state of Johor, where the former All Black was appointed as a sports ambassador in April.