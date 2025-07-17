Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why Sonny Bill Williams wore Johor flag on his strip in Paul Gallen fight

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

ZB sports journalist Elijah Fa'afiu speaks to Ryan Bridge about the Sonny Bill Williams v Paul Gallen fight. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As Sonny Bill Williams walked into the boxing ring to fight Paul Gallen, he had two flags proudly displayed on the chest of his jacket and the back of his trunks.

One was a Palestine flag, while the other was navy blue with a red section in the upper left

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save