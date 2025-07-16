Follow the action as Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen square off in Sydney.

Tale of the tape

Sonny Bill Williams

Record: 9-1

Age: 39

Height: 191cm

Weight: 106.5kg

Last fight: Lost by fourth-round TKO against Mark Hunt in November 2022

Paul Gallen

Record: 15-2-1

Age: 43

Height: 179cm

Weight: 100.5kg

Last fight: Beat Justin Hodges by unanimous decision in November 2022

Who else is on the card?

David ‘The Nice Guy’ Nyika (10-1) makes his return to the ring against Kiwi veteran Nik ‘The Greek’ Charalampous (23-6-2) in a cruiserweight bout. It’s Nyika’s first assignment since Jai Opetaia knocked him out in his short-notice challenge for the IBF world cruiserweight title in January.

When does it start?

The coverage of the event begins at 8pm on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now pay-per-view. The first fight is scheduled for 8.15pm NZT.

Nyika is scheduled to make the walk to the ring around 9.20pm, with Williams and Gallen not expected in the ring until about 12.45am.

What they said

Gallen: “It’s been a good camp – can’t say everything’s gone to plan the whole time. When you’re at my age, you run into a few hiccups here and there, but overall things have been pretty good.

“I’ve sparred well, I’ve trained hard, I’ve lost a lot of weight, I’m fit and healthy. Where I’m at with my age, I don’t think I could’ve prepared any better for this fight.”

Williams: “The beauty of this event is the talk’s done now and the work’s been done.”

“This is the s*** that we love. I’ve been doing this for 20 years, the big bright lights to see who can perform and I’ve done a lot of great sparring and training. I’ve been to the trenches and we’re here right now and ready to go.”

Full fight card

Sonny Bill Williams v Paul Gallen. Heavyweight main event, eight two-minute rounds

Clay Waterman v Mose Auimatagi Jnr. Cruiserweight, eight three-minute rounds.

Kris Terzievski v Troy Pilcher. Heavyweight, 10 three-minute rounds.

Kane Baker v Johan Linde. Heavyweight, six three-minute rounds.

David Nyika v Nik Charalampous. Cruiserweight, eight three-minute rounds.

Rahim Mundine v Joe Vatusaqata. Super middleweight, four three-minute rounds.

Alex Leapai Jnr v Herve Silu Mata. Heavyweight, six three-minute rounds.

